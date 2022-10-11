SOUTH BEND — An alleged murderer remains free, another is awaiting an autopsy report, and several defendants were sentenced last week in Pacific County Superior Court. Exchanges between attorneys made for a lively docket.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense counsel consisted of David Arcuri, Jason Arcuri, and David Hatch.
Lisa G. Milam
Facing first-degree murder and fourth-degree assault domestic violence, Lisa G. Milam’s attorney Joseph M. Nagal requested that her pretrial hearing be set over to Oct. 21. He informed the court he was awaiting the victim’s autopsy report that was expected to be released this week. He stated the autopsy findings were “critical to sorting out what happened here.” Milam will be back in court on Nov. 18 because Crawford will be unavailable in the meantime.
Naomi R. Schuyler
A prolific drug dealer in the south county region, Naomi R. Schuyler’s two cases for deliveries of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances were consolidated and amended. She pleaded guilty via a plea agreement to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The agreement that was accepted by Richter handed Schuyler a 45-month prison sentence to be followed by 45 months of community custody via a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA). If Schuyler violates the DOSA, she will have to spend up to 90 months in prison.
Gabriel A. Delgado
Gabriel A. Delgado faces first-degree murder and first-degree assault for allegedly shooting his brother and his pregnant spouse. His attorney, Jonathon P. Feste, requested his pretrial hearing be set over Nov. 18 for a trial confirmation hearing. He noted that he is going to need to get a private investigator.
Anthony R. Bong
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services has yet to meet with Anthony R. Bong, who is in the jail accused of first-degree murder and additional assault charges. He allegedly used knives to murder his uncle. Due to the severity of the crime, Western State Hospital, operated by DSHS, has to evaluate Bong at the jail, and he cannot be transported. State law does not mandate how long the agency has to complete in-custody evaluations.
Brandon D. Christman
Brandon D. Christman’s case featured a showdown between D. Arcuri and Faurholt. Arcuri made it clear to the court, and Faurholt, that he did not believe there was any basis for Christman to face a burglary charge. A vague probable cause affidavit only states Christman entered a building at Jack’s County Store and moved a sign. It did not accuse him of taking anything or causing any damage, he said.
Arcuri suggested the case be set over a couple of weeks so that Faurholt could find some information to actually charge his client with an actual crime or “make up one.” Richter told Arcuri to tone it down, and set the case over to Oct. 21.
William S. Ahrens
William S. Ahrens was found guilty of unlawful imprisonment, interfering with a domestic violence reporting, and fourth-degree assault domestic violence after a bench trial on Sept. 29. The case was heard by Richter.
Faurholt requested that Ahrens be sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of community custody for unlawful imprisonment, and 364 days in jail for each of the other two counts. On the other hand, D. Arcuri asked for his client to face a milder sentence of the standard range of 4-12 months because of less severity involved in the offense.
Ahrens was found to have held the victim captive for only a few minutes but allegedly left her traumatized from the incident. He was found guilty of attempting to stop her from calling 911 and assaulting her.
Richter handed Ahrens an eight-month sentence on count one and 0 days on each of the two remaining counts but gave Ahrens five years of probation once he is out of jail. Richter stated the sentence is “either a gift or a rope,” depending on how Ahrens uses it.
D. Arcuri objected for the record to the findings and verdicts handed down by Richter and said he did not believe his client intentionally interfered with the victim calling 911 or unlawfully imprisoned her. He noted it did not last any more than 10 minutes.
Ahrens submitted a letter to the Pacific County Superior Court Clerk’s Office of his intention to file an appeal to his conviction.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Thomas A. Shotwell remains free on $750,000 bail while he awaits trial for allegedly shooting and killing his twin brother last year. His trial is currently not scheduled, and defense attorney Nathan Needham informed the court that he expects the trial to be next year and is awaiting an expert report before he looks to set those dates. The case will next be heard on Nov. 18.
Scott A. Wiley Jr.
Scott A. Wiley Jr. pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police, second-degree theft, and trafficking stolen property via a First Time Offender Waiver. Richter gave Wiley a 30-day sentence with credit for time served and 12 months of community custody.
