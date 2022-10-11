SOUTH BEND — An alleged murderer remains free, another is awaiting an autopsy report, and several defendants were sentenced last week in Pacific County Superior Court. Exchanges between attorneys made for a lively docket.

Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense counsel consisted of David Arcuri, Jason Arcuri, and David Hatch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.