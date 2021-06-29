SOUTH BEND — The state of Washington is once again being sanctioned by Pacific County Superior Court for not getting an inmate into restoration services in a timely manner, a familiar situation for at least the past couple of years. The failure even resulted in the inmate’s defense attorney requesting the sanctions be increased.
Also during court on June 25, multiple cases were set over to allow more time for deals to be reached, and one inmate is getting his last chance at having professional legal representation. The short docket made for an interesting afternoon.
As usual, Judge Don Richter and his staff were present along with Prosecutor Ben Haslam and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Defense attorneys David Hatch and Harold Karlsvik were also present.
Stephen M. Camenzind
Stephen M. Camenzind was not present for the show-cause hearing, but his attorney Erik M. Kupka was present via Zoom. Robert Antonaitis was also present for the hearing via Zoom on behalf of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services that oversees treatments at Western State Hospital, where Camenzind was ordered to receive services.
The hearing started off heated, with Kupka immediately noting that his client was still in jail even after he was ordered into restoration services as far back as April 23 by the court. Therefore, Richter ordered DSHS to pay a sanction of $250 per day until Camenzind receives services and also noted the continued failures of DSHS.
However, Kupka was not satisfied with the sanctions and let his opinion be heard by the court, DSHS and prosecution.
“It’s unconscionable that Mr. Camenzind has to sit in the Pacific County Jail for all the reasons you have set forth therein,” Kupka said. “The state continues to do this repeatedly on not just Mr. Camezind’s case, but others’ cases, and I think it would be appropriate for the court to provide some additional incentive to the executive branch of government, to the state of Washington, that this is completely and fully unacceptable.”
Kupka proposed Richter order the state to pay a sanction upwards of $10,000 per day until his client receives restoration services.
“I know the state has the money,” he said. “I pay my taxes.”
Richter denied the request because this is the first sanction ordered for the case, but made it clear that if further sanctions are necessary because Camenzind doesn’t receive services in a more timely manner, he does have the option to increase the amount.
Shaun A. Schlenker
One week after having a second attorney withdraw from his case due to them not being able to work together, Shaun A. Schlenker was back before the court to learn if he would have to represent himself. He was present via Zoom from the jail.
Richter opened the hearing by asking Schlenker if he wished to be assigned a new attorney, his third and final one. However, Richter also warned him that if there were another breakdown between him and a new attorney, he would likely have to represent himself.
At his request, Richter appointed Hatch to be his new attorney for the case with trial dates only a few weeks away.
However, Hatch will be unavailable until July 9, and Schlenker’s trial dates are currently July 14-15. Due to the short time frame, Hatch noted there was no way to prepare for a trial.
The trial dates were struck, and the duo will be back before the court on July 9 for a trial setting hearing to determine suitable trial dates.
Schlenker made very few comments during this hearing.
Chellsea C. Eike
Chellsea C. Eike’s case has been bouncing around for a couple of weeks while the defense and prosecution work to structure a deal for a mental health diversion.
She faces a felony charge for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge in district court. She was present via Zoom from the jail for a pretrial hearing and is represented by Hatch.
Hatch addressed the court and noted that he and the prosecution have been working on the diversion but would need one week to “get things into place.” They even had an emergency meeting to get some issues sorted out.
Due to Hatch being gone until July 9, he plans to ask attorney David Arcuri or someone else to step in while he’s gone to facilitate the deal. She is expected to be present for court on July 2, where the diversion will likely be brought before the court.
Stephanie A. Steigler
Former elite figure skater Stephanie A. Steigler was arrested on Feb. 5 after allegedly driving under the influence and assaulting two Washington State Patrol troopers. Her case has been repeatedly set over the past months after she switched attorneys. She was present via Zoom along with her attorney, Sunshine M. Bradshaw.
Bradshaw immediately requested another “set over” for 60 days because she was working on a resolution for the case with the prosecution. The extension would give her more time to complete settlement discussions with the state. Richter accepted the extension, and it’s unclear when Steigler will be back before the court.
Up until the hearing, the victims of the case had reportedly denied requests to “offer support” for multiple resolutions because they would not have involved “jail time.”
Briefs
Brady Langer’s attorney is working on a resolution with the prosecution that may also involve charges he faces in another county. He faces a plethora of charges across multiple counties over only 50 days. In Pacific County, he faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Stephen E. Huitt currently faces a charge for unlawful use of a building for drugs. He has challenged his bail since his arrest on June 2, but it has steadily been held at $10,000 due to his warrant history and the charge he faces. He waived his right to a speedy trial, and his trial has been set for Sept. 22. His next hearing will be on July 16 for pretrial motions.
Dalton J. Stigall faces five charges, including eluding, possession with the intent to deliver, and reckless endangerment. His attorney, Hatch, noted he is working at reaching a resolution with the prosecution. The case set new trial dates for Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1. He will be back in court on July 23 for a pretrial hearing.
Tyson J. Layman will be back before the court in two weeks, after his attorney was able to reach a resolution with the prosecution. He will be present on July 9 for a change of plea and disposition hearing.
Kenneth L. Braswell recently received a modified offer from the prosecution but rejected it, and his case is now headed for trial on July 28-29, and Aug. 25 on another case. The court scheduled his next hearing for July 16.
