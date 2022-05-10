SOUTH BEND — The May 6 Pacific County Superior Court docket lasted nearly two and a half hours compared to April 29's docket, which had only four cases. Last week the top cases included a reduction in bail being denied for an alleged drug dealer and a defendant submitting a complaint against his defense attorney.
Judge Donald J. Richter sat at the bench for the regular docket. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state.
At the defense table, attorneys David Hatch, David Arcuri and Jason Arcuri took a seat during their respective cases. Nathan Needham was absent while attending an attorney conference as a guest speaker.
Christopher C. Neaman
Christopher C. Neaman originally pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver via a Family and Offender Sentencing Alternative back on Dec. 11, 2020, and was sentenced to 12 months in custody and Washington State Department of Corrections supervision.
According to court records, the prosecutor's office filed a motion for revocation of the FOSA on Dec. 14, 2021, accusing Neaman of failing several drug tests dating back to Sept. 21, 2021, and as recently as Feb. 16, 2022.
The court subsequently issued a warrant for Neaman's arrest, and he was booked into the Pacific County Jail on April 15. He was before the court for a sentencing hearing and was expected to face between 60-120 months in prison.
However, the hearing proved to be anything but that after his attorney D. Arcuri brought issues with his offender score to the court's attention. The issues arose due to Neaman's previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance that will have to be vacated due to the State v. Blake ruling by the state Supreme Court, which invalidated many drug convictions.
And then there was a more pressing issue between Arcuri and Neaman, where tension had apparently reached a boiling point over how the case was being handled.
"I went and saw Mr. Neaman in the jail, and he had left me a voicemail very unhappy with the court's ruling last time," Arcuri said, noting his client's dissatisfaction was directed at Arcuri, not the judge.
"He has made clear that he doesn't want me as his attorney and doesn't like me. I don't care if they like me. He doesn't respect me and doesn't want my opinion, and as you can see, he is having a hard time controlling himself," Arcuri said, as Neaman attempted to talk over him several times.
According to Arcuri, Neaman also filed a complaint with the Washington State Bar Association against him, which Arcuri said was "frivolous." The tension resulted in Arcuri requesting new counsel for Neaman. Richter asked Hatch, who was inside the courtroom at the time, if he would take the case.
Hatch agreed if Neaman wanted him, to which Richter made clear that while he appreciated Hatch's manners, no one tells him what to do in his courtroom and that defendants don't get to approve or disapprove which legal counsel they get appointed.
The case was set over one week to May 13 to allow Hatch a chance to get caught up on where the case and sentencing stood. He noted that he had been following the case while being present during previous dockets and had a basic understanding.
Richard L. Donnelly
Less than a week after being arrested by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force for allegedly selling a controlled substance to a confidential informant on three separate occasions, Richard L. Donnelly was back in court for his arraignment.
He is represented by Hatch and faces three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hatch entered pleas of not guilty to all three counts and addressed Donnelly's pretrial-release conditions.
Hatch asked that his client be released on his own recognizance or with a significant reduction in bail. He cited his client's ties to the community, including living in Pacific County for a substantial amount of time, and lack of previous violent history.
However, Faurholt quickly noted that Donnelly had 14 previous failure-to-appear warrants and four additional ones in Oregon. His prior offenses also included bail jumping and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Richter refused to reduce his bail and left it at $50,000 and tentatively set his trial dates for June 21-22, with an omnibus/pretrial hearing for May 27.
Matthew R. Blain
Matthew R. Blain was arrested on April 27 after allegedly violating a restraining order by repeatedly calling the victim and driving past her home. He was present for his arraignment via Zoom from the jail and is represented by D. Arcuri.
Arcuri entered pleas of not guilty for his client and addressed his client's pretrial-release conditions, including bail of $50,000. He also noted that there was evidence indicating the victim had also called his client.
Nonetheless, Arcuri requested that Blain be released on his own recognizance or with a significant reduction in bail. Blain's parents were present for the hearing and requested that he be released to them. He would have resided at their home and lived "under their rules."
However, Faurholt pointed out that Blain was transported to the jail via a warrant from the Clatsop County Jail, where he is facing another case. He also has previous criminal history, including disorderly conduct/domestic violence from 2016.
Faurholt added that Blain was accused of using multiple devices to contact the victim protected by the restraining order. Richter declined to release Blain on his own recognizance and instead reduced his bail to $25,000.
Arcuri requested a trial setting hearing be held on May 13 to see if his client was able to post bail. Trial dates will likely be set at the hearing as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.