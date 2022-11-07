SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court's Oct. 28 felony session lasted fewer than 50 minutes. No plea agreements were reached, and most cases were set over a week or two to see if anything develops.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and Jason Arcuri. The docket was Arcuri's last, and his clients are all receiving new defense attorneys.
Marshall N. Disney
Hatch informed the court that negative test results were received back from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab in Marshall N. Disney's case, but said that he expects the prosecution to continue with related criminal charges. Disney's trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 13. Hatch asked the case be moved over to Nov. 18.
Faurholt informed the court that the prosecutor's office had made a plea offer to Disney, which will expire on Nov. 18. He also filed second amended information, amending Disney's charges to two charges of delivery of an imitation controlled substance and one count of delivery of methamphetamine.
The court will take up the amended charges on Nov. 18 because Hatch had not seen the amended information before the hearing and was only aware of the information from discussions with Faurholt.
Robert V. Misikin
Robert V. Misikin faces several charges concerning an alleged driving under the influence incident. He entered pleas of not guilty to all four charges, one felony, and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges. Hatch argued for Miskin's release or a bail reduction. He said Miskin's previous felony history may wash, meaning Misikin potentially could face 3-8 months or as little as 1-3 months.
However, Hatch noted that if his client was released, a SCRAM device would be logical to ensure his client refrains from alcohol use. The release could also mean he could not drive at all, or at least have an interlock device, and be licensed and insured.
According to Faurholt, if Miskin is convicted, it would be his 11th DUI conviction, and he has had nine prior warrants and an escape from prison charge from Iowa. The DUI convictions span three states, including five in Washington state. Faurholt also expects Miskin could face up to a year and recently spent a year in jail in Grays Harbor for a DUI in 2020.
Richter lowered Misikin's bail from $150,000 to $100,000. Miskin faces a charge of third-degree assault as well as DUI-related charges. When arrested, he was found driving a vehicle without an interlock device after being ordered to have one from a previous conviction.
Misikin's trial was scheduled for Dec. 12-13, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18.
Matthew T. Paszek
Matthew T. Paszek is charged with assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital on Oct. 14. He entered a plea of not guilty, and Hatch argued for his pretrial release. Paszek has no previous felony history, and Hatch argued that the man would likely see a standard range of 1-3 months and would be eligible for a First Time Offender Waiver.
According to Hatch, after the arrest, Paszek's vehicle was impounded, and he was at risk of losing all his worldly belongings. Due to the lack of criminal history and the charge being a non-violent assault charge, Hatch requested Paszek be released from jail.
Faurholt noted that it was a felony offense and added that Paszek's only known address was traced back to Reno, Nevada. Hatch added Paszek is retired and was traveling through the area when the incident occurred and vowed to stay within the area.
Richter decided to release the man because he has no felony history and it being a non-violent offense, but made it clear if he did not show back up to court, he would issue an arrest warrant. Paszek was also ordered to have no contact with Ocean Beach Hospital unless he suffers an emergency.
Paszek's trial was tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, and a pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 18.
Kylie J. M. Towe
Hatch noted that he and Kylie J. M. Towe have had a hard time catching up with each other and requested the hearing be set over to Nov. 18 to allow more time for him and her to go over discovery and ponder a plea agreement offered by Faurholt. Her trial dates are scheduled for Dec. 20-21.
