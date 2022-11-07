SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court's Oct. 28 felony session lasted fewer than 50 minutes. No plea agreements were reached, and most cases were set over a week or two to see if anything develops.

Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and Jason Arcuri. The docket was Arcuri's last, and his clients are all receiving new defense attorneys.

