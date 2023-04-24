SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court handled a lively docket on April 14, including the resentencing of a sex offender convicted over a decade ago. The resentencing is another one chalked up to the ongoing ripple effect of State v. Blake, which essentially nullified the state’s drug-possession law.
Steven D.J. Wirkkala
The Long Beach Police Department arrested Steven D.J. Wirkkala, 24, on Nov 18, 2022, for second-degree rape of a child mere hours after he was released from jail after serving a misdemeanor offense sentence.
During his hearing, Wirkkala’s charge was amended to third-degree rape of a child and he entered a change of plea of guilty to the amended charge. Within the agreement, the prosecutor’s office recommended that he be sentenced to 13 months in prison and 36 months of community custody.
His formal sentencing will be held on May 19 after a pre-sentencing investigation is completed by the Washington Department of Corrections.
Nicole L. Lombardo
Nicole L. Lombardo, 33, reached a quick resolution for her case in which she faced a felony violation of a protection order. Lombardo was the culprit in repeated issues with a man in Long Beach, from whom she was formerly accused of stealing items.
The case had an oddity because court records show that her case was resolved by “not guilty by reason of insanity,” but her felony judgment and sentence shows Judge Donald Richter sentenced her to 15 months in jail and 12 months of community custody upon release.
Kenneth R. Lewis
Kenneth R. Lewis, 72, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child molestation on Aug. 3, 2011, via an Alford Plea, and was sentenced on Aug. 31, 2011, to a minimum of 171 months by former Judge Michael Sullivan.
Due to State v. Blake, one of Lewis’s previous convictions for drug possession was canceled but was counted in his offender score, thus affecting his standard sentencing range.
He was up to be resentenced, with the former charge vacated and a new standard range. Richter sentenced him to a minimum term of 144 months in prison, equal to 12 years on each count, running concurrently.
The following notable cases were also handled by the court on April 21.
Dalton Stigall
Initially slotted to head into the drug court program, Dalton Stigall will now head off to prison with convictions via a plea agreement for attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to Stigall’s felony judgment and sentence, he was sentenced to 29 months in prison for attempting to elude a police vehicle and 120 months for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Stigall has past convictions for second-degree theft, trafficking stolen property, attempting to elude a police vehicle, assault, and DUI. He was sentenced to the maximum within standard ranges from his newest charges.
Ronald M. Sellers
In the past three years, Ronald M. Sellers racked up four convictions for domestic violence and, after a plea agreement, has added a fifth. Richter formally sentenced him for a felony violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Sellers was looking at a standard sentencing range of 22-29 months in prison with an offender score of 4. Richter sentenced Sellers to the bottom of the range at 22 months in prison and 12 months of community custody after his release.
