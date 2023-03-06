SOUTH BEND — The past several weeks in the Pacific County Superior Court have been jam-packed with case resolutions, including several sex-offense cases. Another major case was resolved in less than three weeks because a defendant wanted to take responsibility quickly.
Feb. 17
Jessica T. Callahan
She pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a motor vehicle via an Alford Plea, which meant she still declared her innocence but acknowledged that if a jury heard the evidence, she could be convicted. She faced a standard range of 0-90 days in jail and was sentenced to 30 days in jail by Richter per the plea agreement.
Frank J. Bush
Less than a month after his arrest, Bush pleaded to one count of felony eluding a police officer and one count of misdemeanor DUI. Bush fled from a South Bend Police Department through South Bend, Raymond, before taking the chase up US 101 and on North River Road in Grays Harbor County, where it ended in a crash.
In Bush's plea agreement, the State recommended he be sentenced to 3 months in prison with an additional 12 months via an aggravator for public endangerment for eluding and 364 days to run concurrently for the DUI. Richter accepted the agreement and recommendation.
Melvin L. Libby
The State amended his charge from second-degree assault strangulation to domestic violence third-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to the new charge via an In Re Barr Plea with a recommended sentence of 8 months in jail and 12 months of community custody. The In Re Barr plea meant that he was pleading to a charge he did not commit to gain a favorable sentence. Richter accepted the plea agreement and sentence recommendation.
Gene R. Peck
His charges of first-degree rape and another charge were amended to one count of first-degree child molestation for a plea agreement. The plea agreement recommends that Peck be sentenced to 68 months in prison with lifetime supervision. He faced a standard range of 51-68 months.
If the other charges had stood, Peck could have potentially served a life sentence. His formal sentencing is scheduled for March 17 so that the Washington State Department of Corrections can complete a pre-sentencing investigation.
Kaleb F. Sherman
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of third-degree rape via an In Re Barr Plea to avoid going to trial for second-degree rape. The State recommends that Sherman be sentenced to 12-plus months in prison and 36 months of community custody. He faces a standard range of 12-plus to 14 months in prison. His formal sentencing is set for April 7 so that DOC can complete a pre-sentencing investigation.
Lowell L. Eschbach
Two months shy of the two-year mark since his arrest for second-degree rape, he pleaded guilty via an In Re Barr plea to viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct to gain a favorable sentence. His formal sentencing will be held on May 17, and the State recommends he be sentenced to 5 months in jail at the Grays Harbor County Jail and 12 months of community custody.
Gerardo A. Orozco
He pleaded guilty to one count of felony protection order violation via a plea agreement, and a charge of domestic violence fourth-degree assault was dismissed. He was sentenced to a First Time Offender Waiver that includes 30 days in jail and 6 months of community custody.
Feb. 24
Marshall N. Disney
After a long, drawn-out process, he was accepted into the Pacific County Drug Court Program and has the chance to have his felony charge for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine erased. Disney will be in the program for the next 18 months and has a 60 months prison sentence hanging over him if he fails the program.
Isaiah J. Daniel
The State dismissed his charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 9, and his attorney Needham filed a motion for his client's belongings, including a firearm, magazines, and a firearm safe, to be released back to him. Richter signed the order and dismissed an argument from the State that Daniel's provide proof of owning the firearm because it's unclear how that can be done.
According to Needham, case law dictates that because the firearm was seized from Daniel, it should be required to be returned to him. Needham also noted that there is no pistol registry in Washington that logs who has which firearm. Instead, as long as the firearm is not stolen, Richter ordered it be given back to Daniel.
Bruce L. Bates
He formally pleaded not guilty to his charge of second-degree assault and entered a waiver of extradition in hopes he could go back to Salem, Oregon, and run his business. His girlfriend, who was injured in the assault, petitioned the Court to have a no-contact order lifted, but Richter denied the request.
The Court set Bates's trial to begin on May 25, and he will return on March 31 for a pretrial/omnibus hearing.
