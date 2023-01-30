SOUTH BEND — Another week brought another contempt charge against Western State Hospital and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, a routine occurrence. Pacific County Superior Court cases last week included possible movement on an alleged murderers case, sentencing of a burglar and of a pickpocket.
Judge Pro-Tem Elizabeth Penoyar oversaw the conflict docket, and Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket. The state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch, David Arcuri, Jonathan Quittner and Justin Kover.
Anthony R. Bong
Facing first-degree murder and assault charges, Anthony R. Bong’s case has been on the back burner for over eight months as the court awaits for him to undergo a competency evaluation. Due to delays, WSH has been found in contempt for several months and has been paying $300 a day in fines, including a recent payment of $6,300.
Progress on the case may be in sight, however. The court may be able to bypass a statute that requires Bong’s competency evaluation to be completed at the WSH facility due to the severity of his alleged crime. Crawford recently received an email from WSH asking if a professional can do the evaluation at Pacific County Jail.
According to Bong’s attorney, Arcuri, the court has the discretion to bypass and authorize the evaluation to be completed at the jail, likely speeding up the process. Richter noted he would sign the order if the option exists. He also ordered DSHS to continue paying fines until an evaluation is completed.
Kurt E. Kaino
Kurt E. Kaino initially faced a burglary charge and pleaded guilty to amended charges of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief, both misdemeanor charges. He also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $2,975 to the Ilwaco Pharmacy.
Penoyar wasted no time and, after verifying that Kaino understood the plea agreement and the sentence recommendation of 364 days in jail, accepted the agreement. Kaino had already spent the entire length of his sentence. However, he will still have 12 months of community custody.
The agreement came to light after Kaino frontloaded $1,500 of the restitution, leaving a remaining balance of $1,475 to be paid. This he vowed to repay in $75 monthly payments beginning June 1. The self-responsibility of Kaino played a role in the sentence recommendation, according to Crawford.
Holli N. Hickman
Holli N. Hickman’s hearing was a mess because of a mix-up by WSH that sent her back to the Pacific County Jail before receiving any restoration services after she was found not competent to stand trial. She faces a charge of third-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital.
According to her attorney, Arcuri, WSH pressured the jail to transport her back from their facility before she received restoration services. Therefore, she needed to be resent to receive those services. Richter made it clear he wanted a “fail safe” to ensure the issue doesn’t recur.
Arcuri made it clear he had no authority over the issue since it was between the prosecution, state and WSH. Faurholt assured the judge that a conversation will be held to address the problem with the other parties.
Stephen W. Aiken
Stephen W. Aiken pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary, and six other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The agreement recommended that Aiken be sentenced to 43 months in prison.
Richter accepted the plea deal and sentence. The agreement also specified the state will not file any other charges associated with the case.
Ethan P. Duffy
Ethan P. Duffy was the culprit who pickpocketed and stole an older man’s wallet last summer at Pioneer Market. His attorney reached a plea agreement with the state, but the two sides had conflicting requests for the sentence. It was up to Richter to decide the most appropriate punishment.
The state requested a straight-forward sentence of 12 months and one day in prison, but Arcuri had an entirely different request for a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA). The DOSA was for Duffy to spend 4-6 months in a tedious inpatient drug treatment program with 24 months of community custody.
According to Arcuri, there were two options: Duffy could be sent off to prison and serve about eight months, possibly as little as five months, and be set free with no additional help, or he could be handed the DOSA, address his underlying issue leading to criminality and be supervised for the next two years to deter him from reoffending.
Arcuri said he didn’t understand why the state didn’t agree to the DOSA. Duffy also pleaded with Richter stating, “I would like to go get the help I need.” Richter sided with the DOSA and sentenced Duffy accordingly.
“We’re going to see, Mr. Duffy,” Richter said. “Mess it up; you’ll be right back here in front of me.”
Tysen B. Muessig
Nearly four months after backing out of a plea agreement to settle his cases that involve allegations of rape, Tysen B. Muessig is headed for trial. The state filed a joiner motion to have both his cases combined and tried simultaneously. After researching the motion, Richter ruled that there was no undue prejudice in allowing the motion. His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin May 22.
Matthew M. Pearson
Matthew M. Pearson faced a preliminary hearing for two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly used a vehicle to ram another, injuring a passenger in the other vehicle. Richter set his bail at $25,000. He has since posted bail.
