Pacific County Courthouse

 KELLY BEACH

SOUTH BEND — Another week brought another contempt charge against Western State Hospital and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, a routine occurrence. Pacific County Superior Court cases last week included possible movement on an alleged murderers case, sentencing of a burglar and of a pickpocket.

Judge Pro-Tem Elizabeth Penoyar oversaw the conflict docket, and Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket. The state was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. The indigent defense consisted of David Hatch, David Arcuri, Jonathan Quittner and Justin Kover.

