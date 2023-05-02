SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were either sentenced by or entered plea agreements with Pacific County Superior Court on April 28.
Gene R. Peck
Gene R. Peck, 68, initially faced first-degree rape of a child and first-degree incest. On Feb. 17, his charges were amended to one count of first-degree child molestation via a plea agreement. He faced a standard range of 51-68 months in prison with an offender score of zero.
Richter formally sentenced Peck to the maximum of the lesser charge at 68 months. Under the original charges, Peck could have been facing life in prison with any possible release determined by the indeterminate board.
Michael A. Bragg
Only a month after his arrest for a long-haul attack on a man from South Bend to Seaview, Michael A. Bragg, 37, entered a plea agreement to settle his case for second-degree assault. He faces a standard range of 13-17 months in prison with an offender score of three. He was convicted last year of assaulting his wife.
Per the agreement, the prosecutor’s office is recommending Bragg be sentenced to 15 months in prison and 18 months of community custody upon release. He will be formally sentenced on May 5.
Tara Kruse
Tara Kruse, 33, entered a plea agreement for one count of residential burglary, and her other charge for domestic violence fourth-degree assault was dismissed. Under the agreement, Kruse faces a standard range of 3-9 months in jail and no community custody with an offender score of zero.
The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office is recommending Kruse be sentenced to the mid-range of four months in jail.
