SOUTH BEND — Western State Hospital and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services continued racking up expensive contempt charges in Pacific County Superior Court last week.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket, and the state was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford. Indigent defense consisted of David Hatch and David Arcuri.
Derrick D. Weida
Derrick D. Weida faces multiple charges that include first-degree malicious mischief, narcotics, reckless endangerment, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal trespassing for an incident on March 31. Officers discovered Weida inside a vehicle near Lebam. Upon contact, he allegedly rammed a patrol car.
Weida’s case was up for a review hearing to determine if Western State Hospital should be held in contempt for not providing him with timely service. Another judge previously ordered WSH, which is operated by DSHS, to pay $250 a day while Weida awaits transfer for restoration. The agency has racked up millions in fines statewide, but hasn’t yet paid anything for its tardiness in responding to court orders.
Assistant Attorney General Ryan Hunt was in attendance via Zoom for another case and offered to step in and represent the state for the hearing if needed. He told the court that the state was under a lot of stress to offer services and “long lines.”
Judge Pro Tem Elizabeth Penoyar did not accept the excuse and instead ordered WSH/DSHS to continue accruing a fine of $250 a day until Weida is transferred for services. A review hearing was set for Dec. 16.
Lisa G. Milam
Lisa G. Milam faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of a sister and a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge for allegedly assaulting her mother during the same incident.
Her attorney, Michael J. Nagle, did not appear, but Richter opted to continue the hearing, which was a Western State Hospital contempt hearing. Hunt, who was still on Zoom, offered to answer any questions if need be as no one from the agency was present.
Richter stated, “Ms. Milam is still in my jail; that’s the only question I had.” He ordered WSH/DSHS to continue to accrue a fine of $300 per day until she is transferred. Milam will have another review hearing on Dec. 16.
Holli N. Hickman
Holli N. Hickman was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital. She faces one count of third-degree assault.
She was not present for the hearing, and Crawford informed the court that Hickman had been transported to Western State Hospital for services. Assistant Attorney General Ryan Hunt said he did not know she had been transported and noted that he was glad she was.
The court set a review hearing for Jan. 20.
Tara R. Joyce
Tara R. Joyce faces second-degree assault and third-degree assault for an alleged attack on her mother on Aug. 22, in which she threw her mother off a porch and slammed her into a car. She also assaulted a police officer.
She remains in the jail and was scheduled for a Western State Hospital contempt hearing because the agency had not transported her for services. The court had previously ordered WSH/DSHS to pay $300 per day she remains in jail. The previous estimate was a transport date of April 2023.
Richter ordered WSH/DSHS to continue accruing $300 a day until Joyce is transported and noted the agencies could purge the contempt by transporting her. A review hearing was set for Dec. 16.
Anthony R. Bong
Anthony R. Bong faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault for attacks back on June 21 in Ocean Park.
Bong had previously been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by Western State Hospital, but because of the severity of his charges, the evaluation has to be conducted at the WSH facility in Lakewood.
Richter asked Arcuri if there was any update, and he stated, “Yes, he’s still in the jail.” Crawford added he had not heard anything. Richter ordered WSH/DSHS to continue paying $300 per day until Bong is transported.
A review hearing was set for Dec. 16.
Nicholas W. Cox
Nicholas W. Cox faces one count of second-degree assault and entered a plea of not guilty.
Arcuri argued for pretrial release for Cox and stated that Cox got into an argument with his father and “briefly choked him.” He requested Cox be released on his own personal recognizance. He also noted he wasn’t sure it qualifies as a second-degree assault.
Crawford noted that the offense was violent and that Cox had seven previous warrants and six active criminal cases ongoing at the time and has violated a no-contact order. He requested Cox remain jailed on $40,000.
Richter ordered the bail amount to remain and set Cox’s trial dates for Jan. 30-31, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2023. A pretrial was also set for Jan. 20, and another review hearing for Dec. 16 for a potential resolution if one can be reached.
Paul A. Martin
Paul A. Martin faces six counts of delivery of a controlled substance. His attorney, Justin R. Kover, informed the court that they were not ready to go to trial and that he had filed a motion for the state to disclose the name of the confidential informant used for the case.
Kover requested the current trial dates be struck. Crawford noted that the case is being handled by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt and that any disclosure is complex and would likely result in additional charges.
A hearing was set for Dec. 16 for the motion of disclosure. The court was confused multiple times because Martin has two ongoing cases that kept getting intertwined.
Gene R. Peck
Gene R. Peck faces charges of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree incest. Arcuri handed the court a waiver of speedy trial with a commencement date of April 1, 2023, through May 30, 2023.
Arcuri requested the hearing be set over to Jan. 6, 2023, for a trial setting. He noted he needed time to sit down with the prosecutor’s office to determine where the case was going.
Richter scheduled the trial-setting hearing for Jan. 6, 2023.
Michael A. Bragg
Michael A. Bragg faces charges for second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a license suspended, and second-degree domestic violence assault.
Arcuri argued for Bragg to be released from jail on his personal recognizance so that he could go to work. He noted that Bragg had a place to stay in Lebam that would keep him away from his wife. He also stated that Bragg’s potential sentence would not be prison length.
Richter asked where the residence would be in Lebam in comparison to his wife’s, and he noted approximately 4-5 blocks away. Crawford noted it was a felony strike offense, and photographs corroborate hand prints on her neck. The victim had also called the prosecutor’s office multiple times in fear of Bragg and noted previous assaults that occurred and that “nothing had been done.”
Arcuri responded that there was no evidence to corroborate the claims of past assaults and also noted Bragg has a home in Moses Lake where he could stay. Bragg attempted multiple times to interrupt Richter and Arcuri.
Richter said his concern was that Bragg would be too close to his wife, and potential issues could arise. He also said that Bragg had only one criminal charge from 17 years ago and was more worried about the danger posed to the victim. Richter ordered bail to be reduced to $20,000.
A trial setting was scheduled for Dec. 16. Bragg is looking at the low end of any potential sentence, approximately three months in jail if convicted.
Kaleb F. Sherman
Kaleb F. Sherman faces one count of second-degree rape of a child. Arcuri entered a plea of not guilty for his client and noted he needed a couple of weeks to meet with his client about a trial setting. The court set a trial setting hearing for Dec. 16.
Ethan P. Duffy
Ethan P. Duffy faces charges of first-degree theft and second-degree theft. Crawford requested setting the hearing over to Dec. 16, and Arcuri also opted for the same request and noted a plea agreement was in the works. Duffy entered a waiver of speedy trial with a commencement date of Jan. 1, 2023, through March 1, 2023, to avoid any time issues.
Patrick L. Saunders
Patrick L. Saunders faces second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He underwent a competency evaluation by Western State Hospital and was found not to be competent enough to stand trial. The court issued an order for restorative services and a review date of Dec. 16.
Matthew W. Peck
Matthew W. Peck faces one count of residential burglary and entered a plea of not guilty. The court set an omnibus/trial setting for Dec. 16. His trial dates will be set during the next hearing.
