SOUTH BEND — The shortest Pacific County Superior Court docket in months barely lasted an hour and mostly had cases rolled over to future court dates because they were nearing agreements. As usual, Judge Don Richter was present inside the courtroom with his staff along with defense attorney David Hatch. Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Munger and defense attorney Harold Karlsvik appeared for the hearings via Zoom.
Christopher C. Dahl
It’s been five months since Christopher C. Dahl was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, after a bizarre day of incidents that crossed two counties and involved him swerving at Washington Department of Transportation employees working along State Route 6. The day ended with an afternoon pursuit westbound on the roadway where law enforcement struggled to gain control of the heavily intoxicated suspect after spiking his vehicle tires.
He appeared via Zoom, and his attorney David Hatch was present inside the courtroom for a pretrial hearing. Hatch informed the court that the prosecution had recently offered his client a deal, but many of the details still needed to be worked out.
At the request of Hatch, Richter retained the current trial dates of Feb. 22-23, but the specifics of the prosecution’s offer is expected to be worked out before then. A pretrial hearing was rescheduled for Feb. 5, where a trial confirmation hearing will occur if a mutual agreement has not been reached.
Aarin F. Hircko
Aarin F. Hircko is currently sitting in jail for a slew of charges, including fourth-degree domestic violence assault, residential burglary, and third-degree malicious mischief. He was present for court via Zoom from the jail and was represented by Hatch for a pretrial and review hearing.
Hatch informed the court that, much like his previous case, he had received an offer from the prosecution for his client on Jan. 27. He further requested that a trial setting hearing be held in two weeks where a possible agreement could be presented. Hircko will next appear on Feb. 12, where he will face a Drug Offender Sentence Alternative revocation and new charges.
David A. Chrisman
Usually, both the defendants and attorneys will be present for hearings, but for the second time, David A. Chrisman appeared before the court without his attorney. Appearing via Zoom, he informed the court that he had not heard from his attorney Robert Brungardt nor has he been able to get a hold of him. He further stated, “I guess I’ll be representing myself” before Richter told him that’s now how it works.
Richter then inquired to the prosecution if they had any contact with Brungardt. Munger informed him and the court that they had not. Richter decided to carry the hearing over for two weeks to Feb. 12 and ordered the prosecution to get into contact with Brungardt as he had filed no motion for withdrawal.
