SOUTH BEND — Last week's docket was lively, with one case involving a woman who stole thousands from Okie's Select Market in Naselle dominating the docket. (See related story) Of the dozen or so cases that were slated on the docket, several stuck out.
Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the docket, and the State was represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense attorneys David Hatch and Jason Arcuri were the lone regulars.
Anthony D. Hurley
Anthony D. Hurley was deemed competent enough to stand trial after restorative services from Western State Hospital. He was present for an arraignment hearing and was represented by Arcuri and entered pleas of not guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle.
Arcuri argued for Hurley to be released from jail on his own personal recognizance to live with his mother. However, the request was denied by Richter after a challenge from Faurholt, who noted Hurley's warrant history, which included 17 prior warrants and previous convictions.
Hurley's trial is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28-29, and he will appear for a pretrial/omnibus hearing on Sept. 2.
Ben H. Pickering
Ben H. Pickering's arraignment was continued from a previous week, but his attorney, Arcuri, was unsure what the exact charges his client was facing were, so he requested Richter formally read them. Pickering faces felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief. He plead not guilty to both counts.
Arcuri argued for his client to be released to live with his sister in Woodland, but she did not attend to back up the claim. That coupled with Faurholt noting Pickering's lack of ties to the area and previous warrant history that included five prior warrants and out-of-state convictions in a decision to deny his release.
Pickering's trial has tentatively been scheduled for Sept. 28-29, and he will appear for a pretrial/omnibus hearing on Sept. 2.
Donald L. Sparling
Donald L. Sparling is facing two county cases and a federal fugitive complaint and was expected to face trial this month and in September. His attorney, Arcuri, entered a waiver of speedy trials for both of his county cases and had his trial were stricken.
According to Arcuri, he has been involved in a back and forth with the prosecutor's office, and the waivers will allow more time for negotiations. Sparling is scheduled to appear for a trial setting hearing on Aug. 26, where either details of plea agreements will be disclosed, or trial dates will be set.
The details of the federal fugitive complaint were not disclosed, and Arcuri was lost for words. Faurholt alleged that federal charges may or may not be brought against Sparling and had not received any official word.
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand was present for the hearing, which was only to address her pretrial release conditions and her request to be released on her own personal recognizance. Her attorney, Arcuri, alleged that she and her boyfriend were getting behind on rent, and he needs her help to make additional income.
Crawford noted that Tegerstrand had already failed to appear in July and requested that her bail remain. Richter sided with his request, and she will next appear on Aug. 26 for a pretrial/omnibus hearing. She also faces additional cases in the Raymond and South Bend Municipal Courts.
Jessica T. Callahan
Jessica T. Callahan was present for an arraignment hearing to face one count of theft of a motor vehicle and is represented by Hatch. The main reason for the hearing was to set her pretrial release conditions. Hatch requested she be released on her own personal recognizance.
Hatch also noted during his motion for release that in his client's specific situation, her max sentence would be approximately 90 days. Faurholt disagreed with her release, but Richter noted that she was accused of a non-violent crime, had no violent history, and lacked any serious criminal history.
Callahan was ordered to be released and will next appear on Sept. 9 for a pretrial/omnibus hearing. Her trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9-10. After Richter made his decision, she continued to talk and cited "God is great," prompting Richter to advise her to refrain from commenting.
"She's pretty chatty," Hatch added with a chuckle.
Lisa G. Milam
Lisa G. Milam faces a first-degree murder charge and was expected to be present for an arraignment hearing, but because of the difficulty the court was having finding her an attorney, it was delayed. Her new attorney did attend the hearing but requested the case be set out two weeks later.
The court wanted it to be one week, but he noted he had family coming from out of the country next week. Milam is expected to appear for an arraignment on Aug. 27.
Phillip J. Andreotti
Phillip J. Andreotti is being held on a fugitive complaint out of California for an alleged sex offense. His attorney, Arcuri, informed the court that he would waive a formal extradition process. The paperwork was not ready at the time of the hearing and is expected to be submitted on Aug. 19.
