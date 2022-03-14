SOUTH BEND — The major case in Pacific County Superior Court on March 11 resulted in a life sentence for rapist Ronald B. Barton. See related story on this page.
In other action, a drug dealer sought release from jail, an accused firearm assault was amended, and a murder case continues to drag on.
Judge Don Richter was at the bench with his usual staff, including madam administrator Emma Rose. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt took seats at the prosecution's table. Prosecutor Michael Rothman sat in the back of the courtroom during most of the hearings, observing the docket.
Indigent defense attorneys David Hatch, Jason Arcuri, Nathan Needham, and Jonathon Quittner took their seats at the defense table during their respective cases.
Kaitlyn T. Stolaroff
Originally released on July 23, 2021, on her own personal recognizance while facing charges of residential burglary, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, and first-degree criminal trespass, Kaitlyn T. Stolaroff was on the run for approximately eight months before being picked up by law enforcement.
She was present for court via Zoom from the jail while her attorney, Hatch, was present for a status conference. Hatch first addressed the court to make sure a plea of not guilty was entered for his client and then addressed a request for her release.
Hatch asked that his client be given a second chance and that either her bail be significantly reduced or for her to be released on her own personal recognizance. However, Crawford pointed out she had squandered other chances, including opportunities to address her warrant the past eight months.
Richter ordered her bail to remain at $10,000, and she will next appear for a pretrial hearing on March 25. Her trial is tentatively set for April 18-20.
Jeremy G. Cox
Sitting in jail for two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance after a Pacific County Drug Task Force investigation, Jeremy G. Cox was back before the court for a pretrial hearing.
He was present via Zoom from the jail while his attorney Arcuri was present inside the courtroom. The case was immediately requested to be sent over two additional weeks because additional police reports were submitted.
However, Arcuri made a request for his client's bail to be reduced to $10,000 to $15,000 or be released on his own personal recognizance. Crawford noted Cox's prior warrant history and a previous conviction for a similar crime and trafficking stolen property.
Citing Cox's warrant history and prior conviction, Richter ordered Cox's bail to remain at $50,000. He will be back in court on March 25 for a continued pretrial hearing. His trial is tentatively scheduled for April 11-13.
Andrew J. McConnell
Andrew J. McConnell was accused of firing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend and her mother during a wild incident while camping on public land near Pluvius in northern Pacific County on Sept. 5, 2021, after which he ran off into the woods and evaded law enforcement.
He appeared for an arraignment on two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon back on Nov. 12, 2021.
McConnell was back before the court for a pretrial hearing, which kicked off with his attorney, Donald A. Blair, noting the charges had been amended to second-degree assault and harassment. He said that the charges have been amended several times since the November hearing.
The charges had already been amended to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment and then back to the charges of second-degree assault and harassment. He said he had not received evidence discovery for the new charges from prosecutors.
As a result, the case was delayed two additional weeks to March 25 for a continued pretrial hearing.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Accused of first-degree murder and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the death of his twin brother Raymond Shotwell who he allegedly shot multiple times, Thomas A. Shotwell continues to be out on $750,000 bail pending trial.
He was back in court alongside Needham to set a trial date. Needham asked the case be set over to April 22 because he is working with several consultants to prepare Shotwell's defense.
No trial date is scheduled.
Eric L. Apple
Eric L. Apple was arrested Feb. 16 during a traffic stop that resulted in officers allegedly locating drugs inside the vehicle he was driving. He was subsequently booked into the jail for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Apple was able to post his $10,000 bail through A-Plus Bail Bonds on Feb. 23 and was expected to be present for an arraignment. However, he did not appear, and it seems that an attorney does not currently represent him.
According to Faurholt, Apple now has a charge of first-degree assault and a warrant out of Pierce County for an incident before his arrest in Pacific County. He also noted Apple had upwards of 10 prior warrants and 18 prior failures to appear on his record.
Faurholt requested the court issue a $25,000 warrant for Apple's arrest, but Richter opted to give Apple one week to appear. If not, he would issue a bench warrant. A-Plus Bail Bonds will likely hunt Apple down for violating his contract guaranteeing he would appear at all hearings for his case.
Dalton J. Stigall
He has been sitting in jail for nearly a year for the charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His arraignment was held all the way back on March 26, 2021.
Stigall was back in court to enter his first paperwork for consideration into the Pacific County Drug Court. Due to an issue with Zoom inside the jail, inmates were brought shackled into the courtroom, and he sat next to his attorney, Quittner.
According to Quittner, Stigall is an "excellent candidate" for the drug court program and is "quite sure he is right for it." He also added that his client "has the support of almost all the jail staff."
Faurholt was in favor of the request, and Richter accepted the paperwork. The next steps will involve Stigall observing the drug court each week to allow the panel to get to know him and whether the program is for him. Once a decision is made, he will either be accepted or be back at square one.
Daniel J. Schenk
He was expected to be present for formal sentencing and arraignment on new child pornography charges but appeared on Zoom through his attorney Shane O'Rourke's video feed.
O'Rourke informed the court that the case needed to be set over several weeks because Rothman and Crawford are out next week and that he was still working on motions regarding his client's case and the new charges.
Following Schenk's guilty plea via an agreement back in November, Rothman and Crawford sought new charges against him, resulting in ten new child pornography charges being filed on Jan. 19.
O'Rourke heavily contests the charges as violations of Washington's double-jeopardy law that states a person cannot be charged with the same exact crime twice.
