Pacific County saw its unemployment rate drop below 7% in March, according to new figures from Washington’s Employment Security Department.
The monthly ESD data released last week projected that the county’s jobless rate dropped from 8.3% in February to 6.8% in March. It is the lowest unemployment rate for the month of March in the county since at least 1990, according to historical ESD data.
Overall, the county jobless mark ranks 30th out of the state’s 39 counties in March — the fourth consecutive month that the county has been 30th or better after going through most of 2022 as either the second- or third-worst performing county in the state. The statewide unemployment rate in March was 4.2%.
Nonfarm employment in the county increased from 6,160 workers in February to 6,210 in March, according to the ESD data — a monthly increase of 0.8%. Year-over-year, nonfarm employment increased by 2.6%.
The biggest gains since March 2022 were seen in the county’s two biggest industries — leisure and hospitality, and government jobs. An estimated 1,200 workers were employed in leisure and hospitality jobs, up 16.5% from last March, while government employment increased by 5.6%, to a projected 1,900 workers.
Industries where employment levels were down from the previous year include education and health services — down from 580 to an estimated 530, or 8.6% — and retail jobs, which are down 2.9%.
