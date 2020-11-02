SOUTH BEND — By the time this article appears in the Observer’s print issue arriving in subscribers’ mailboxes early Nov. 4, many election results — but not all, most likely — in Washington state may be known. But regardless of which candidates or which initiatives win at the ballot box, the clear winner of the 2020 general election in Pacific County has been democracy itself.
As of Nov. 2, with ballots arriving on Election Day and in the ensuing days after still remaining to be counted, the voter turnout rate in the county sits at 77.3%, already just 1.9% shy of the county’s total turnout in the 2016 general election. In Washington, Pacific County currently ranks eighth among the state’s 39 counties in voter turnout, after ranking 20th in 2016.
While the final turnout rate won’t be known for several weeks, enthusiasm is high across the state, with 72.7% of registered voters already returning their ballot as of Nov. 2. At this same point in 2016, some 24 hours until the Election Day deadline, statewide turnout was at 52.3%, and would eventually reach 79.4%.
In Pacific County, 52.9% of all votes that have been accepted by county elections officials as of Monday night came from the voters assigned to the 13 Peninsula-based precincts. The remaining 47.1% of ballots already accepted have come from any of the county’s 26 other precincts. In this year’s Aug. 4 primary, the peninsula accounted for 53.4% of the countywide vote. Four years ago, it accounted for 50.9% of the vote.
Election night results and updates later this week are available at www.chinookobserver.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ChinookObserver.
