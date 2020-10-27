SOUTH BEND — With just days remaining until the Nov. 3 general election deadline, voters in Pacific County are all but assured to zoom past the county’s turnout rate from four years ago, a sign of astounding enthusiasm that is being reflected throughout the country.
As of Oct. 26, eight days until Election Day, 60.1% of all Pacific County voters have already returned their ballots to county elections officials. The rate is the second-highest in Washington state thus far, narrowly trailing Ferry County’s 61.4% rate, the home county of Republican gubernatorial nominee Loren Culp.
Statewide, already 46.4% of all ballots have already been returned as of this Monday, more than double the 22.7% of ballots in 2016 that had been returned statewide with eight days until Election Day. Turnout already exceeds 30% in all but two of Washington’s 39 counties — neighboring Wahkiakum County, at 29.9%, and Klickitat County, at 26.6%.
For Pacific County, turnout is already more than 75% of the total in 2016, when 79.2% of all registered voters in the county cast ballots. In 2016, Pacific County was in the middle of the pack in voter turnout in the state, ranking 20th out of 39 counties. Turnout in the county that year was smaller than in both 2012 and 2008.
Pacific County Auditor Joyce Kidd said the volume of ballots that were returned by county voters in the first week was “impressive,” and that the county canvassing board added canvassing days to account for the heavy load, as well as having extra people verifying signatures on the ballot return envelopes.
“I am so impressed at the voter turnout and hope that people continue to vote in future elections and don’t lose interest after the presidential race,” Kidd said in an email. She added that the new drop-box located at the Ocean Park Senior Center has been well received, calling it “a great asset to the community.”
Of the 9,870 ballots that have already been accepted by the county, 55.6% have come from voters who are assigned to any of the peninsula’s 13 precincts. The remaining 44.4% of ballots already accepted have come from any of the county’s 26 other precincts. In this year’s Aug. 4 primary, the peninsula accounted for 53.4% of the countywide vote. Four years ago, it accounted for 50.9% of the vote.
High — and early — turnout isn’t limited to just Washington this year. According to the U.S. Elections Project, at least 67 million Americans have voted throughout the country as of Oct. 26, about 49% of the roughly 137 million votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. The marked increase in early voting is attributed to most states allowing people to request and return mail-in ballots this year, in an effort to limit the spread of covid-19.
Washington state ballots must be turned in at drop boxes or be postmarked before 8 p.m. Nov. 3. All ballots come with post-paid envelopes and a list of drop-box locations. In order for your vote to be included in the election night count released soon after 8 p.m., your ballot should be mailed or dropped off this week. Ballots arriving during election week are typically added to the count on the next Friday, which is Nov. 6 this year.
For local election night and follow-up results, see www.chinookobserver.com or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ChinookObserver.
