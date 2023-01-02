High tides and runoff last week caused flooding in low-lying areas of Raymond, including this section of highway near McDonald’s. A huge weather system this week is expected to mostly remain offshore, with the most serious impacts expected in California.
If you are tired of near-constant weather, roller coasters this week will be a welcoming change because mild weather is on deck, even though a massive storm is brewing offshore. A few storms may appear near the end of the week, but nothing like we have seen the past two months.
Temperatures are looking to be pleasant for this time of year, with highs in the mid-40s to low-50s forecast for the majority of Southwest Washington. Overnight lows will be a bit chilly and are forecast to dig down around freezing.
Rainfall is also forecast to take a break on our region, with only here and there showers expected through Thursday, Jan. 5. The break will give local rivers and tributaries a much-needed break after several rivers got within a few feet of flood stages.
However, the significant story weather-wise this week will be a massive cyclogenesis system sitting off the coast of the Pacific Northwest or, as University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass said on his weather blog, “a megastorm or meteorological bomb.”
“Strong winds will swirl around the storm for hundreds of miles as shown by the sustained winds on Thursday morning at 4 a.m. predicted by the European Center Model. A dangerous period to be sailing offshore,” Mass said on his blog.
The megastorm is forecast to toss 20-30-foot waves toward the Washington and Oregon coastline and drench northwest California with heavy rainfall. The main impacts from the storm over the Pacific Northwest are expected to be low-pressure systems moving onshore or brushing the coastline.
“While most models keep these lows well enough offshore to avoid a south windstorm in [Southwest Washington/northwest Oregon], an increasing number of ensemble members are keying in on a threat of strong winds Wednesday night or Thursday,” the National Weather Service in Portland said.
The likelihood of any of the lows making landfall or brushing close enough for a measurable storm is currently around 40% — a far cry from being certain. Another system is popping up in forecast models for Friday and also has roughly a 40% chance of coming to fruition.
“For a meteorologist, a big storm is an interesting way to start the new year. And the latest long-term model runs suggest a lot more strong storms over the next 10 days. One could have our name on it,” Mass stated on this blog.
We will monitor the forecast and models closely and provide updates if anything significant changes.
