RAYMOND FLOODING

High tides and runoff last week caused flooding in low-lying areas of Raymond, including this section of highway near McDonald’s. A huge weather system this week is expected to mostly remain offshore, with the most serious impacts expected in California.

 JEFF CLEMENS

If you are tired of near-constant weather, roller coasters this week will be a welcoming change because mild weather is on deck, even though a massive storm is brewing offshore. A few storms may appear near the end of the week, but nothing like we have seen the past two months.

Temperatures are looking to be pleasant for this time of year, with highs in the mid-40s to low-50s forecast for the majority of Southwest Washington. Overnight lows will be a bit chilly and are forecast to dig down around freezing.

