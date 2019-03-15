LONG BEACH — Good Samaritans on Thursday afternoon rescued an unusual semi-tropical Pacific snake eel from Long Beach sands a mile south of Cranberry beach approach. Personnel from Seaside Aquarium responded to the scene and are trying to nurse the chilly eel back to health.
"Being part of the Southern Washington/Northern Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, we are used to getting strange calls at all hours," the aquarium's Tiffany Boothe wrote Friday afternoon. "Yesterday evening at 6 p.m. we received a call about a strange animal buried in the sand on the Long Beach Peninsula. We were very surprised to find out that it was a Pacific Snake Eel (Ophichthus triserialis) an animal which has never been seen on the Washington coast. Candace Woodbury found the fish buried in the sand but far from the water’s edge. Concerned and curious about what type of fish is was, she called the Seaside Aquarium.
"When we received the pictures of the animal on the beach, we knew it was something special, but we also knew that though buried in the sand it had been out of the water for some time. These fish are usually found at depths between 25 feet and 500 feet. When we arrived, we uncovered the fish, which was remarkably still alive and got it into sea water. Too lethargic to be returned to the sea, we decided to bring it back to the aquarium. The eel is currently in an isolated in a tank which we are slowly warming to make the eel more comfortable. There is some damage on its pectoral fins that we are hoping will heal."
Pacific snake eels ordinarily range from Peru to northern California. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, they have only been found twice on the Oregon coast — one in the far south and one near Lincoln City. Both had already died before being spotted.
In its April 21, 2017 Field Report, ODFW commented on unusual species being found on the Oregon coast: "a Pacific Snake Eel (Ophichthus triserialis) washed up near Bandon, Oregon. This fish is a southern species, native to Mexico and California, and is the second one ever recorded in Oregon waters (one also washed up in January [2017] off of Lincoln City — which is the farthest north this species has ever been recorded). Prior to this year’s sightings, the mouth of the Klamath River [in Del Norte County, California] in 1975 was the farthest north this species was reported."
The creature's scientific Latin name Ophichthus means serpent fish, and triserialis means three-rowed, referring to its pattern of spots.
