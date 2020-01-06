SEAVIEW — The state auditor’s office has criticized Pacific Transit’s 2018 financial statement, saying it failed to comply with a new Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) recommendation.
The recommendation, issued in 2015, changed the standard for how non-pension retirement benefits are counted toward an organization’s liabilities. Pacific Transit failed to include certain post-retirement health benefits in its liability in its 2018 statement, the first year in which the new recommendation took effect.
The actual amount Pacific Transit will pay in future benefits is unknown, as it depends on factors such as how many retirees choose to use the health plan, how long they live, and whether Pacific Transit continues the benefits program — something it has no contractual obligation to do. The GASB standards include some discounting of liabilities based on how far they are in the future.
The state auditor found that Pacific Transit had not implemented the requirement.
“The Transit did not have a process in place for a technical review, adequate to ensure [that] new Governmental Accounting Standards Board standards were implemented as required,” the auditor’s report read. “Although Transit management and the Transit’s contracted CPA are in frequent contact, there was a miscommunication regarding what qualifies as an “Other Post-Employment Benefit” — in other words, whether the health benefits in question were supposed to count.”
As a result, the auditor concluded that Pacific Transit missed $859,216 worth of liabilities, enough to warrant a finding against it. Pacific Transit promised to take action to keep up with new reporting requirements, but disputed the magnitude of the error.
“The $859,216 figure used represents an actuarial estimate for 10 employees receiving [the] benefits, calculated over a time period of 50-60 years,” Pacific Transit Operations Manager Audrey Olson told the Observer by email. “These employees may or may not participate in the… retirement [health] plan when eligible. The [auditor’s] actuarial estimate assumes they all will. We currently have one [retired employee] that does. In addition, there is no contractual obligation to continue this plan as an ongoing benefit.”
In its written response to the audit, Pacific Transit declared that “The $859,216 is misleading and not an accurate reflection of Pacific Transit’s current financial liability.
It represents an actuarial estimate for 10 employees receiving… benefits calculated over a time period of 50-60 years, which… would be… $17,184 per year.”
According to Olson, Transit thought its error should have been measured at only $12,920, which is how much the plan cost in 2018.
It is unclear what this disagreement means going forward. Olson portrayed it as a procedural dispute over whether the amount of liability Transit neglected to report justifies a finding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.