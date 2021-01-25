SEAVIEW — The Pacific Transit System board has hired former Grant Transit General Manager Michael Wagner to be the agency’s new director, making the decision official at a special Jan. 20 meeting.
Wagner takes over for Audrey Olson, who served as interim director after Richard Evans’ retirement. She will return to her former role as service and operations manager.
The director is responsible for managing the organization’s employees, grant-writing, budgeting and contract negotiations. Wagner starts work next Monday.
Four candidates won interviews with the board of directors, but Wagner’s experience was a decisive factor, according to Board Chair and Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen. “He did a lot of research into our agency ahead of time,” she said. The Jan. 20 meeting was just a formality ratifying their decision.
Wagner has in the past worked in transit systems as a driver, dispatcher and operations director, and served in an executive positions at Pullman Transit in addition to Grant Transit.
When the hiring process was being planned, the union, which had a bumpy relationship with Evans, requested to have a representative present at interviews. The board did not end up granting that request.
“That kind of fizzled,” Olsen said. “They didn’t really push for it. It seemed to resolve itself.”
Wagner plans to pursue energy efficiency.
“I would like to see us move toward smaller vehicles for the closed-circuit routes in town and leave the buses for the longer routes,” he said. He also mentioned the possibility of introducing propane-powered vehicles to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions. “These changes would occur over time and are subject to budget constraints.”
The transit system hasn’t been charging fares since resuming service June 29. Buses have operated at limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Olsen few people have wanted to ride during the pandemic in any case. At the regular meeting earlier in the month, the board discussed whether to return to charging fares soon, but decided to hold off on a decision until Wagner took over. Olsen indicated that the main revenue source for Pacific Transit — sales and gas tax revenues from the state — have been solid and kept the organization on a sound financial footing.
Wagner indicated that a return to charging fares will depend on major improvement in the coronavirus outlook. He does not expect to make a move until late spring or early summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.