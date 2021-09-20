SOUTH BEND — Local residents can catch a roundtrip ride on a Pacific Transit bus from Ilwaco to Astoria for the low price of four quarters, or a crisp dollar bill. That looks likely to change come January, however.
On Sept. 16, the Pacific Transit System’s Board of Directors held the first of three public hearings on proposed fare increases that would affect every bus route and pass offered by Pacific Transit. If approved by the board, the increases are expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
If the new increases go into effect as currently proposed, roundtrip rides from Ilwaco to Astoria, Raymond to Aberdeen and South Bend to Astoria to Ilwaco will increase by 200%, from $1 to $3. Roundtrip rides on Route 20, which stretches from Ilwaco to Oysterville, and Route 32, from Raymond to South Bend, would increase by 186%, from 70 cents to $2. Paratransit and dial-a-ride roundtrip fares would also increase from 70 cents to $2.
Passes would also see a rise in cost. Regular monthly passes from adults would increase by 80%, from $20 to $36, as would student passes, from $10 to $18. Reduced ADA and senior passes would also jump from $10 to $18 a month. Twenty-punch cards for the longer routes would go from $10 to $30, and cards for the shorter routes would go from $7 to $20. All-day passes would jump from $1.50 to $4.50.
Two members of the public participated during last Thursday’s public hearing, including a letter from Jeffrey Moreland, a Raymond resident who said he is disabled. Moreland agreed that a fare increase is needed, but believes that the proposed 65-cent increase for the one-way route from Raymond to South Bend — $1.30 increase for a roundtrip ride — is “excessive,” and that a more modest 15-cent increase would benefit both the riders and Pacific Transit.
“Much more [of an increase] than that could cut into living expenses, ie. food, paper products, utilities or even housing,” Moreland wrote.
Raymond resident Shelia Rickers also spoke during the public hearing. She said many people in the area are living on a fixed-income, and called the proposed rates “a little excessive.” She believes that the rates should be increased gradually, rather than all at once, to give people time to adjust to the new fares. Rickers also pointed out that she had Pacific Transit tokens and questioned whether those would still be able to be accepted if and when the new increases go into effect.
Pacific Transit Director Michael Wagner and the board agreed that people with tokens or punch cards should be able to use their remaining rides once the fare increases go into effect. Pacific Transit officials said they’ll work on placing new signage on their buses to alert passengers of the changes.
Regarding the across-the-board fare increases, Wagner said there were two options for the board to consider: gradually increase the fares over a longer period of time “and sort of cook the frog in the water, if you know what I’m saying,” or make the jump right away “and assume it’s going to be painful for a while, and then it’s OK.”
Board member and South Bend Mayor Julie Struck said that even with the proposed increases, Pacific Transit’s fares are still much less than what other transit agencies offer.
“We are still greatly reduced in fare, even with the increases,” Struck said.
The final public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327.
