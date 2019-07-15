LONG BEACH — Pacific Transit System’s six-year budget calls for the purchase of six Dial-A-Ride vans and six buses over the course of 2019-24. That includes two buses that have already been purchased this year. Periodic purchases are necessary to maintain the fleet of vehicles, which have a short life-span. The budget was discussed at the Thursday, July 11 board meeting.
The only major change called for in the plan is for a new diesel storage facility near their Seaview parking area. The current diesel and gas storage facilities south of the same parking area are underground and are 30 years old. Any corrosion creates a leak hazard, an especially big problem near the ocean, and as a result insurance has become more expensive.
So the agency is contracting with Olympia-based engineering company Gray & Osborne for an above-ground diesel storage facility on the north side of the parking lot. Dial-a-ride, which uses gas, is from now on using local gas stations rather than a storage facility.
Pacific Transit provides bus service along five Pacific County routes. These include a route along the Long Beach Peninsula 5:30 a.m.-7:10 p.m. weekdays, 10:10-6:10 Saturday, with six stops between Ilwaco and Oysterville and a 35-cent fare; and a 50-cent Ilwaco-to-Astoria route (6:50 a.m.-5:50 p.m. weekdays). Pacific Transit also provides Dial-A-Ride vans that pick up at their residences people who are 65 and older or disabled, or those coming or going somewhere off the bus route by a quarter mile or more. A 0.3 percent local sales tax and state and federal grants are its primary sources of revenue.
Also at the meeting, Director Richard Evans proposed adding two new part-time positions to provide greater scheduling flexibility. Drivers would be on stand-by for 25-30 hours per week, though they might be called on for longer weeks as needed. The board showed interest, but Evans indicated that he would have to go through the union to create the positions. Pacific Transit and the Amalgamated Transit Union are currently at a contract impasse.
