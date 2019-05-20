OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13 expanded a drought emergency declaration to cover nearly half of Washington state due to worsened, poor water supply conditions around the state and warmer and drier weather predictions through the summer.
The entirety of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties are included in the declaration. Although damp weather returned to the area last week, the rainfall isn’t likely to meaningfully improve conditions in Southwest Washington, where consistent sunshine is expected to resume later this week. Based on data through May 14, all of Pacific and all but the southeastern corner of Wahkiakum were classified as experiencing moderate drought by U.S. Drought Monitor.
Snow pack conditions are currently less than 50 percent of average for this time of year. Washington State Department of Ecology experts expect the warmer, drier weather will cause the already-diminished snow pack to melt more quickly, reducing water availability this summer when it is needed most for farms, communities and fish. Despite this past week’s rain, rainfall totals for the state remain below normal.
The following 24 watersheds were added to the emergency drought declaration:
Chelan, Colville, Cowlitz, Deschutes, Elwha-Dungeness, Entiat, Grays-Elochoman, Kennedy-Goldsborough, Kettle, Lower Chehalis, Lower Skagit-Samish, Lower Yakima, Lyre-Hoko, Naches, Nooksack, Queets-Quinault, Quilcene-Snow, Skokomish-Dosewallips, Soleduc, Stillaguamish, Upper Chehalis, Upper Skagit, Wenatchee, and Willapa.
The governor announced the initial emergency drought declaration April 4 for the Methow, Okanogan and Upper Yakima basins.
Expected to continue
Drought conditions prevail in 34 percent of Washington, affecting all or parts of 17 of the state’s 39 counties. The percentage was 20 percent the week before and 10 percent two weeks ago.
Washington State Assistant Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said she did not expect spring rains to sharply roll back the drought.
“We’re still feeling the effects of a drier than normal late winter and early spring,” she said.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicted last week that June, July and August will be warmer than normal in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California.
The odds of above-average temperatures are especially high in Western Washington, Western Oregon and Northern California.
A weak El Niño and a trend toward hotter summers are factors in the outlook, according to NOAA.
The precipitation forecast for the Northwest is more mixed. Western Washington and northwest Oregon are expected to be drier than normal, but wetter than usual in Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Preparing a response
“The emergency declaration allows us to expedite emergency water right permitting and make funds available to government entities to address hardships caused by drought conditions,” said Ecology Director Maia Bellon.
The 2019 Legislature appropriated $2 million for drought response. Ecology anticipates funding for public agencies for drought response will be available in early June.
There are two factors considered for any emergency drought declaration: Water supply conditions that are currently or projected to be at or below 75 percent of average, and a projection of undue hardships. The state last declared a drought emergency in 2015.
More information is available on Ecology’s website at ecology.wa.gov/drought.
