OLYMPIA — Pacific and Wahkiakum are among 25 Washington counties included in a gubernatorial emergency proclamation due to flooding and winter weather.
The proclamation provides for a heightened state response to damages sustained from a series of storms that started around Jan. 20 and caused flooding, landslides and other problems. As of Feb. 5, the damage total was estimated at more than $3 million.
"The effects of this severe winter storm event continue to impact the life, health and property of individuals in this state, as well as the property and infrastructure of Washington state, and is a public disaster that affects the life, health, property or the public peace," Gov. Jay Inslee said in the proclamation.
The Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division continues to monitor and coordinate response activities. The proclamation directs state agencies to utilize state resources to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities. It also allows the state to apply for federal Department of Transportation funds to help permanently repair roadways.
