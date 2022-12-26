WASHINGTON, D.C. — The $1.7 trillion 2023 federal budget approved by Congress last week contained funding for a pair of vital projects for the City of Long Beach.
As part of a Congressionally-Directed Spending request from both Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, Long Beach was awarded $1.67 million as part of its effort to overhaul its aging sewer lift stations throughout the city.
Securing funds to replace lift stations has been a key infrastructure priority for Long Beach officials in recent years. City officials have said in the past that their goal was to replace a handful of Long Beach’s lift stations in the next 10-15 years.
Lift stations are large pumping facilities, needed to effectively transport sewage in this area because of our high groundwater level and flat terrain.
If not for the federal support, city officials said they would have otherwise been financed by adding to the existing sewer rate. The improvements are currently planned for the late summer to early fall period in 2023.
“The City of Long Beach is thankful for the efforts of our elected officials, Senator Maria Cantwell and Senator Patty Murray, in securing funding for the sewer lift stations,” Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said in a statement to the Observer. “The impact on our residents and rate payers will be clearly felt. Not only are we repairing older inefficient lift stations, the upgrades will also help prepare us for future population growth.”
Earlier in the fall, the city accepted $1 million in federal funds via the Community Development Block Grant program that will go toward replacing two lift stations. Earlier this year, the city put the more than $200,000 federal installment it received as part of the American Rescue Plan to cover about 40% of the cost of replacing another lift station.
The other Long Beach project that was included in the federal budget came via a request from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The city will receive $95,000 to outfit Long Beach Police Department officers with body cameras.
Body cams have become a key tool for law enforcement by showing what cops see during interactions with the public. At the same time, videos can play a role in holding officers accountable for performing within accepted professional standards.
“The City would also like to thank Rep. Herrera Butler for her assistance in securing the funding for police body and vehicle cameras for the Long Beach Police Department,” Phillips said. “This will provide protection for the officers and citizens of Long Beach.”
Herrera Beutler was one of nine House Republicans who voted to approve the federal budget, in what was her last vote representing Southwest Washington in Congress after a 12-year run.
Phillips also highlighted the work of Long Beach Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith for her work in helping the city obtain a variety of local, state and federal grants and loans.
“While the awards make the headlines, it is all the work of the staff of the agencies involved that make these comments possible,” Phillips said. “There are many hours of background communications just to submit a project, and once awarded an incredible amount of steps and paperwork to actually build the project for which you have applied.”
EarmarksIn a statement, Murray touted the $284 million in Congressionally-Directed Spending — commonly referred to as earmarks — that she helped secure for projects throughout Washington state.
“When I talk to constituents back home about what would make life better for them and their families, I take what they say with me to the other Washington,” Murray said. “One of the ways I’m able to make sure our working families are heard is through Congressionally-Directed Spending.”
The use of earmarks appears likely to continue for at least the next two years in Congress, even with Republicans gaining control of the House of Representatives. In November, the House Republican Caucus voted 52-158 against an amendment that would have scrapped the use of earmarks after they were brought back by House Democrats in 2021. Since then, earmarks have been capped at 1% of annual discretionary spending, and several transparency reforms have also been put in place.
As part of the 2022 federal budget, the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center received $1.275 million to help it get the ball rolling on its first construction phase. The Bear Ridge Community Forest, a City of Ilwaco project that aims to protect the city’s drinking water and preserve hundreds of acres of forestland, also received $1.616 million in funds to go toward the acquisition of land and timber deeds.
Murray will have more say than ever about the fate of the federal budget during the 2023-24 session of Congress, when she will serve as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Murray had previously served as the second-ranking Democrat on the committee, while also chairing the Senate HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committee.
Giving up her position as the third-ranking Senate Democrat and chair of the HELP Committee, Murray will take the helm of the consequential appropriations committee, while also serving as Senate president pro tempore, a position that places her third in line to the presidency behind the vice president and House speaker. She will be the first woman to hold that position.
