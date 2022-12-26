WASHINGTON, D.C. — The $1.7 trillion 2023 federal budget approved by Congress last week contained funding for a pair of vital projects for the City of Long Beach.

As part of a Congressionally-Directed Spending request from both Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, Long Beach was awarded $1.67 million as part of its effort to overhaul its aging sewer lift stations throughout the city.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.