LONG BEACH — Pacific County home prices continued a historic climb this summer to a level more in line with our scenic coastal setting, rising 54.2% from the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, the authoritative Washington Center for Real Estate Research reported.
The median price jumped from $213,000 in summer 2019 to $232,700 in 2020, before surging to $328,400 this summer, the University of Washington-based center said. Compared to the summer of 2020, the county median was up 41.1%, which the real estate center singled out the sharpest gain in the state. The county’s increase was more than double Western Washington’s overall 16.7%.
The price of larger homes with four or more bedrooms shot up more than 92% in the county this summer to a median of $612,500, compared to the statewide gain of 18.4% to a median of $686,600. Three-bedroom houses in the county went up 32.8% to a median of $354,200 and two-bedroom houses rose 45.3% to $282,700.
Despite its spike in popularity, Pacific County remains a bargain compared to the statewide median of $578,500. In Western Washington, only Grays Harbor County was lower. San Juan was highest, at $887,500.
The median is that price at which half the sales in a county (or the state) took place at higher prices, and half at lower prices. While average prices are not reported, they tend to be 15-20 percent above the median.
Affordability down
Based on local household incomes, mortgage rates and other factors, Pacific is among 21 of the state’s 39 counties where buying a house theoretically remains within reach for an average family, the center’s quarterly report indicates.
On average, a typical experienced home-buying family in Pacific County had 106% of the income needed to qualify for a mortgage on a local median-price residence, compared to families statewide who only had about 92% of what was required.
Affordability has eroded in the county, falling from 134% in the summer of 2020. This drop of 28 percentage points was the second-biggest change in the state.
First-time buyers, who are assumed to have lower incomes and smaller down payments, will find it difficult to afford a house in all but five counties — all located in Eastern Washington. In Pacific County this summer, first-time buyers had only 78% of the income required to purchase a typical starter home.
In the summer of 2020, the real estate center figured Pacific County first-time buyers had a more achievable 98% of what they needed to qualify.
Availability up
There was a greater than 21% increase in the number of houses sold in Pacific County this summer compared to the summer of 2020.
Incentivized by rising prices, more owners listed homes this summer, leading to a 20.5% increase in available inventory compared to a year earlier. Even so, available listings were only about one-quarter what they were in the summer of 2014. Statewide this past summer, the housing inventory declined 13%.
Fifty percent more residential building permits were issued in Pacific County this summer compared to summer 2020. They tripled from the summer of 2019. Statewide year-over-year, building permits were up 24.3% this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.