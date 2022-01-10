PENINSULA — The Facilities Advisory Committee formed by the Ocean Beach School District is honing in on making a recommendation to the district about the size and scope of a proposed bond that could go to local voters in the coming months.
A recommendation from the FAC, made up of an expansive array of community stakeholders within the school district’s boundaries, could be made at a scheduled Jan. 13 meeting.
Members of the committee and OBSD officials also held a virtual meeting last Tuesday to go over refined cost estimates for construction projects that a potential bond could cover, while district officials also fielded additional questions FAC members had about certain scenarios that were being considered. It was the first time the committee had met since Nov. 17, when concepts for what a new bond could entail was first presented to the members.
The district is pursuing a new bond right as its previous 20-year bond, which voters approved in 2003, is set to come off the books. Projects being considered for the new bond are aimed at tackling a host of safety concerns, such as making seismic and other operational upgrades at Ilwaco High School, the construction of a tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco or the addition of tsunami evacuation towers at Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary, and the construction of a new stadium to replace the existing, deteriorating stadium.
Cost estimatesA key part of last week’s meeting included OBSD officials — and the architect they’ve hired, Eric Lanciault of Vancouver — presenting the FAC with more precise cost estimates for each of the projects that were introduced to the committee in November.
Unsurprisingly, the project that came with the biggest price tag was the proposed construction of a new K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that would create a three-school campus with IHS, Hilltop Middle School and the new elementary school all a stone’s throw away from each other. The cost of a new two-story elementary school that could house up to 660 students is pegged at $44 million, and a slightly less expansive school that could support a maximum of 540 students is estimated at $41.2 million.
But if the FAC opts against recommending construction of a new elementary school, an alternative project they could propose would be to make operational upgrades and construct tsunami evacuation towers at both LBE and OPE. If that route is chosen instead, the total cost is projected at about $21.8 million — $10.9 million apiece for work done at each elementary school — or about half the cost of constructing a new school in Ilwaco.
If the committee moves ahead with recommending a new K-5 elementary school, the district will also need to replace the makeshift bus garage, which carries a price tag of $4.2 million. And after inquiries about the fate of the Kaino Gym at the November meeting, OBSD officials and Lanciault came back to the FAC with a proposal that would convert the site into a new alternative school for $3.5 million.
The cost of renovations at the high school comes in at $29 million, a sizable portion of which would go toward earthquake retrofitting that officials say is sorely needed. Additional renovations would likely address the building’s 1970s-era heating system, which has never been upgraded, as well as ventilation, sewage and electrical issues. Other possible upgrades include modernizing the kitchen and making it multi-purpose for kitchen staff and culinary arts classes, and relocating offices toward the entrance of the building and creating a commons area to enhance student safety and security.
The cost of replacing the current 43-year-old stadium with a new 1,000-seat stadium is estimated at $10 million, and would also include a newly resurfaced track, artificial turf field and new drainage. The current stadium is at risk of succumbing to even a mild earthquake and was patched up last summer to extend its lifespan for a maximum of 3-5 more years.
Other possible athletic upgrades that were presented to the committee include either the addition of a two-story auxiliary gym that is attached to IHS, or a single-story fieldhouse, to add more space for physical education activities during school and sports teams after school. The cost of the two-story gym is projected at $10.4 million, and is $5.4 million for the single-story fieldhouse.
In all, the district’s maximum debt capacity — the largest amount the district can legally ask voters to support in a bond vote — is about $119.5 million, although OBSD’s actual ask likely won’t be close to that number.
If the committee’s recommendation to the OBSD board included all of the costliest projects in the bond — upgrades and renovations at IHS and the addition of a two-story auxiliary gym, a new K-5 elementary school at Ilwaco that could house upwards of 660 students, replacing the stadium, replacing the bus garage, and a new alternative school at the Kaino Gym site — the cumulative design and construction costs would come in just a hair over $100 million.
Between last Tuesday’s meeting and this Wednesday’s meeting, FAC members have been tasked with submitting their individual recommendations to the district, using a “build-a-bond” worksheet that allows members to craft their own bond proposal. The expectation at the meeting on Wednesday is, with the individual proposals in hand, a recommendation of which projects to include in the bond ask will be made by the FAC to the school board.
Other considerationsWhile the overall scope and cost of the bond is what the committee is making a recommendation on, district officials presented the committee with other figures that the top-line bond figure might not capture.
By transitioning to a single K-5 elementary school and no longer utilizing the other two, OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said the district would save about $420,000 per year between staffing reductions and reduced facilities costs.
“Through staffing reductions, it would be having one less cafeteria, one less building, one less playground — those kinds of things. I estimate we would save about $350,000 a year,” Huntley told the committee. “When you talk about straight facilities costs, we would have one fewer boiler — and maybe even not a boiler at all in the new building — one fewer playground that’s needing repairs and wood chips and all of those sorts of things, and other maintenance costs would probably save us around $70,000 a year.”
Huntley clarified that the savings on staffing doesn’t necessarily mean that the district would be laying off employees if the single-campus plan comes to fruition.
“We are always losing people through attrition, and the positions that we’re talking about are definitely positions that would have attrition,” Huntley said. “The hope would always be that while this is all happening, because construction takes time and all of that, through attrition we would get to the point where we don’t have those additional people. We don’t really save much in terms of instructional staff, because those are things we need to keep in place.”
In terms of staff sharing, Huntley said the single-campus plan would allow for the more efficient use of specialists between schools, such as allowing for an art, technology or PE teacher to teach at multiple schools with ease. She estimated savings in terms of better staff sharing could total $160,000 a year.
“One of the issues that we frequently have in the district is that we need a 0.6 or 0.8 [FTE] teacher, and you can’t get people to move here for a 0.6 or 0.8 job,” Huntley said. “So we frequently need to hire a full body, and that body can’t easily be shared between facilities because they’re so far from one another.”
Overall, Huntley said the single-campus plan could save the district upwards of $500,000 per year if it became a reality, which she called exciting.
“When you look at the maintenance issues — the deferred maintenance, the things that haven’t occurred — that money would allow us to do the maintenance that’s necessary to keep the buildings going,” Huntley said. “It’ll allow us to adopt curriculum, which we frequently don’t do because of a lack of funds, and it would allow us to provide some additional and exciting programs for students, especially in the areas of STEM, computer coding and things that take money to run.”
The funds that the district would save each year by having just one elementary school could go toward larger maintenance projects that the district has struggled to fund, Huntley said, as well as be saved to go toward curriculum. She acknowledged that there would still be questions over the condition of the two elementary schools after they are no longer in use by the district, including needed maintenance and operations work.
Along with the tangible benefits of the single-campus plan, Huntley said there were also plenty of intangible benefits as well. Those benefits include:
- Grade level articulation, sharing staff with no paid travel time, and teachers helping each other.
- Older students helping younger students, easy access to advanced coursework, cross grade level instruction, and shared access to assemblies, guest speakers and special events.
- Library with materials that is easily shared for all levels, sharing curriculum, and sharing the cost of materials for specialty courses such as art and shop.
- Sharing access to mental health resources and counselors, and easier for one nurse to serve all students, and running the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.
The Observer will have more coverage on Wednesday’s FAC meeting in next week’s issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.