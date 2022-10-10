OYSTERVILLE — Insight for Elders is hosting a panel discussion on the topic of social isolation and loneliness. It will take place at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The covid-19 pandemic has brought widespread public attention to the stresses from social isolation experienced by people throughout the U.S. But the issue is not new in relation to older adults, particularly for those with limited resources. Isolated seniors are often invisible, having little access to connections and support within their own communities. Current research indicates that physical and environmental constraints, along with societal and medical myths about senior adults, increase the pain and trauma for individuals who believe they are no longer of value in the world. Isolation and loneliness are not only matters of personal discomfort. They are increasingly recognized as sources of slow death from substance abuse, malnutrition, and self-inflicted harm.

