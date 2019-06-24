Another voice has been added to the chorus of praise for a Long Beach Peninsula youngster who delivered her baby sister.
After calling 911 when her mother went into labor back in May, Estrella Medina-Merino was on hand to cope with the birth.
Capt. Mike Deconto of Pacific County Fire District No. 1 commended the eighth grader’s poise in a stressful time.
“She was super calm and collected,” said Deconto, a paramedic who was the first emergency responder on the scene. “We recommended she get recognition for this. She just handled it — you just don’t expect that sort of thing. I have been on the job for 15 years and these calls still make me nervous.”
Deconto, like many responders, has learned to celebrate the calls that end well.
“It sure is a nice change. We usually see people on the worst day of their lives,” he said. “Estrella took care of things and we took them to the hospital. It was fun to be a part of that.”
Pacific County 911 dispatcher Jamiee Boggs, who handled the emergency call, has also earned kudos from Sheriff’s Office and Communications Center colleagues and fire district leaders for the professional manner in which she followed protocols and instructed Estrella on what to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.