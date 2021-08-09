Chinook School — pictured as it was about 15 years ago — was built to last in 1924 but had little serious attention before a complete restoration overseen by the Friends of Chinook School. It now serves as a multipurpose community center, owned by the Port of Chinook.
CHINOOK — The Friends of Chinook School Board of Directors elected Karen Leu as its new president, and Vera Karnofski as its new vice president at the annual meeting on July 19.
Outgoing president of 20 years, Eileen Wirkkala, welcomed Leu into her new role, with her best wishes. FOCS Board of Directors expressed appreciation for Wirkkala’s years of dedication, steering the board through the restoration of the historic Chinook School with determination and perseverance.
“I’m grateful to the board for their trust and faith in me,” Leu said. “It’s a daunting task and I will try to become the best President that I can be.”
The historic Chinook School stands as a living monument to the Chinook community’s love of history and those who have gone before, as well as its respect for significant local architecture. Built in 1921 and 1924, the gymnasium and the school building, respectively, are continuing a century later to open their doors to those who enjoy gathering in beautiful historic spaces.
FOCS is now offering volunteer opportunities. “We are open for meetings, parties, weddings, sport events, and other community events,” Leu said. “However, we’re doing it all with volunteers. If you have a few hours a month to join us in continuing the work of Friends of Chinook School and sustaining these valued community buildings, please contact us via email at info@chinookeventcenter.com. Thank you.”
In other news, FOCS announced that it has canceled the upcoming 2021 Oktoberfest that was planned for Sept. 25, in an abundance of caution due to the continuing covid surge of the delta variant. FOCS hopes to greet their 100 year birthday with a big celebration when the coast is clear next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.