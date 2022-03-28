LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With ballots for the April 26 special election set to be mailed out next week, the Observer is continuing its coverage of the Ocean Beach School District bond vote with a look at previous bonds — both successful and unsuccessful — that the district has ran in recent decades.
While all bonds are consequential, perhaps none is more so than the bond that voters will weigh in on next month. If passed, the $96.2 million bond would, among other things, see the construction of a new K-5 elementary school, major seismic retrofitting and operational upgrades at the high school, the consolidation of both Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary and the creation of a K-12, tsunami-safe campus in Ilwaco.
But this isn’t the first time that the district has tried to consolidate LBE and OPE into a larger school. The most recent attempt to do so, in 1997, would have seen a K-8 school constructed on Sandridge Road, where the current south county administrative building resides.
One of the main drivers of that proposed bond, which came in at a price tag of $19.6 million, was the shoddy state of the elementary schools’ classrooms. “Currently we have students with teachers in locker rooms, wrestling rooms, sub-standard rooms. The new school will replace all the sub-standard rooms with standard classrooms,” Ann Kischner, then-OBSD board president, told the Observer at the time.
If passed, the bond also would have seen 7th and 8th grade students — who numbered between 250 and 275 students at the time — transferred from the high school building to the new school, creating “a great deal” of space for the remaining 9-12 grades at the high school.
Ultimately, the bond was rejected by district voters — the fourth time in 10 years that a bond proposed by the district had failed. It was supported by a majority of voters, receiving 53.4% of the vote, but fell well shy of the 60% super-majority that bonds in Washington state need to reach in order to pass.
Current OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said that school officials at the time conducted a postmortem to determine why the bond had failed. What they had concluded, she said, was that voters preferred to keep district schools “in more of the neighborhood,” rather than it being isolated on Sandridge.
With that feedback in mind, the district ran its next bond in 1999. The $21.9 million bond included operational upgrades and renovations at both LBE, OPE and Hilltop; the addition of a new, separate wing at the high school for 7th and 8th grade students; remodeling the Chinook School to house the district office; and outdoor athletic improvements.
The bond, which appeared on the ballot during that November’s general election rather than a typical special election, was soundly defeated. It received just 41% of the vote, and extended the district’s “losing streak.”
That streak came to an end in 2003, when voters approved a $23 million bond that funded renovations and remodels at LBE, OPE and Hilltop. The bond passed with 61.7% of the vote, with turnout just north of 50% for the May special election.
At the time of the bond, LBE was 39 years old, OPE was 70, and Hilltop was 67. Work at OPE and LBE included modernizing and expanding each of the schools to house grades K-5, after each previously housed just K-3 students. OPE ended up being built virtually from scratch. Hilltop, which was an elementary school at the time, was renovated and reconfigured into a middle school that housed grades 6-8, leaving only high school students at Ilwaco High School.
Prior to 2003’s success, the last time voters approved a bond was 52 years ago, in 1970. That bond, for $850,000, was approved in addition to a $1.2 million bond that voters passed in 1968 for the construction of a new junior-senior high school in Ilwaco — now currently serving grades 9-12 as IHS.
Construction on the high school was mostly completed by the end of 1972. The work on the school by the contractors that the district hired was accepted by board members — but not without reservations. The board alleged that the contractors had not met certain obligations, citing issues like poor drainage in the IHS parking lot, lack of propane service to the shop class and incorrect heating service to the library.
IHS is still standing 50 years later, despite the issues at the time — although work on it has been needed over the years, including in 2014 when voters approved a $5.5 million levy to have work done to reoccupy the building after grades 7-12 had previously been consolidated at Hilltop.
Erik Lanciault, the architect that OBSD has worked with for the current bond effort, said at a meeting last November that the high school building could serve the district well for another 50 years if the renovations and upgrades included in the current bond effort come to fruition.
