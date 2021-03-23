PENINSULA — As the years pass, World War II veterans are getting fewer. So family, friends and neighbors decided that a birthday was a great time to honor Bob Rodgers for his service.
A parade of cars and trucks formed in Long Beach and drove to Ilwaco to celebrate his 94th Sunday with an informal drive-by thank-you parade.
Long Beach Police Department vehicles ensured everyone’s safety while two rigs from Long Beach Fire Department and one from Ilwaco Fire Department took the opportunity to run their lights and make some appreciated noise.
A dozen Patriot Guard motorcycle riders added their congratulations riding by with a parade of three-dozen cars driven by residents and visitors.
Among those who took part were Jenna Manchester of Ilwaco. “What an honor and a treat today’s birthday parade for Mr. Rodgers was,” she said. “Patriotism, fellowship and smiles all around!”
Sandi George agreed. “Great parade. What a fun event to witness today.”
Rodgers is a former long-time Camas resident who now lives with his daughter Karen Luton-Poellnitz and her husband, Chuck Poellnitz on Brumbagh Avenue in Ilwaco. And he had no idea the patriotic applause was coming until his daughter informed him Sunday morning (“He doesn’t do surprises very well”).
Luton-Poellnitz teased that he “almost bolted” when he learned what was planned. But the afternoon parade was memorable. “He got all choked up, as we all did,” she said.
One young military veteran presented Rodgers with a folded American flag he had brought back from Iraq. The Patriot Guards gave him a wooden flag. “When presented with the flags, he couldn’t talk. Very emotional,” said Luton-Poellnitz. “Later, he said he was so thankful for everyone involved.”
The event was organized on Facebook by Sonny Liston, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Camas-Washougal. He noted that Rodgers’ birthday was timely to honor him — “one of the few heroes we have left.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statisticians say that only 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in WW2 are alive. Some 7,896 live in Washington.
Liston, who served in U.S. Army special forces in Vietnam, said the Schicke-Ogle Post No. 4278 has 251 members scattered around the country. He has been collecting the history of veterans as they age, giving priority to WW2 vets like Rodgers. “He is one of our oldest members, a member for 75 years,” he said.
As Sunday approached and fresh messages were posted online, more people pitched in to commit their time and their car horns. On the day, many gathered at the Long Beach Elks Lodge 1937 for breakfast ahead of time, ready to convoy out.
Jason Harte, Veterans Committee chairman for the Elks, helped get the word out. He said it was an honor to support the event.
“The Elks Lodge and VFW hope to support more of our WWII veterans in the near future,” he said. “We have so few and hope to show them our support and tell them ‘thank you.’”
Rodgers had to get permission from his parents to join the U.S. Navy during World War II because he was only 17. “He had to get them to sign off so he could go in,” said Luton-Poellnitz. “He served until the end of the war.”
The sailor’s assignment was “driving” the amphibious landing craft that ferried officers from ship to ship or delivered combat troops onto Pacific island beaches. “He was there when the Japanese surrendered,” Liston said.
After the war, he went to work at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill in his Camas hometown then worked for the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers, retiring as the union’s executive vice-president.
• Rodgers is a familiar name in Camas. A street there is named for Jimmie Rodgers, the Country Western musician who grew up there and worked briefly in the mill. His hits included “Honeycomb.” Jimmie Rodgers served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War era. He died in January, aged 87. He was Bob Rodgers’ cousin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.