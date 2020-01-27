SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall was recently in the warpath of angry residents who were frustrated with forecasting and alerts for storms over the past month.
Residents took to social media to voice their opinions with some criticizing McDougall personally.
The official weather forecasting agency for Washington state is the National Weather Service (NWS), and Pacific County forecasts are provided by the NWS Portland office, with which McDougall works in collaboration.
"It is my responsibility to provide information that is provided by the NWS to the public in general,” McDougall said. “Before I went to work for Pacific County Emergency Management, it was a policy that we only provide warning information. So in the past, we would not have provided information about watches or special weather statements.”
McDougall continued, “that also would only take place during normal business hours of the agency. The only exception to that was an extreme warning such as a tornado warning. But as time has gone on, I have seen the public’s thirst for information. I think as we go forward, that policy [of only publicizing warnings] probably is not going to make the general public happy.”
Due to the "thirst" for timely weather bulletins, McDougall points out he has recently included advisories, watches, special weather statements and even detailed forecasts to give residents a better understanding of incoming weather.
“The only information that I can pass on is what comes officially from the NWS,” he said. “I get a lot of information from the NWS, but what I present I work really hard at not supposing. I try to put out exactly what they say for clarity. I have my gut feelings, but I have to go with the official alerts.”
Issues with flooding
During an intense December 2019 rainstorm, most of the rivers in Pacific County were predicted to crest at or near flood stage, but most alerts were abruptly canceled. Unfortunately, rainfall continued, and sections of the Willapa and Naselle rivers flooded.
“In the Naselle area, we experienced some minor flooding,” McDougall said. “In some isolated areas, houses were impacted, but the overall effect was minor. The one thing that we did notice was that there was some definite flooding on the Naselle River, even though the river didn’t reach its official flood stage” — the water depth at which NWS issues a warning.
He continued, “looking back historically, we discovered the same thing happened in January 2016, and at that time, I had some preliminary conversation with the NWS about the possibility of looking at reestablishing what those flood-stage benchmarks were. We didn’t have enough data to go off to make that change.”
However, during the recent storms, McDougall reached out to residents in the Naselle area and asked them to document the flooding with pictures to assist in presenting necessary data to the NWS. He then combined what was observed in 2016 and recent storms to validate a possible change in the flood stage.
“Last week we had another rain event, and the Naselle River was forecast to crest at 14.07 feet and ended up cresting just slightly higher than that,” McDougall said. “But there was definite flooding of farmland, and it had escaped its bank by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. I even went down myself and took pictures of the flooding event.”
He continued, “as far as the December event, I could have been quicker in reacting to what residents were telling me. Sometimes it is difficult to understand what people are telling you when you are sitting in a concrete block, and that’s in no way an excuse. I was slow in reacting, and I was far more proactive in the January events.”
Warming center issues
A recent bout of freezing weather was a source of some criticism after it didn't prove viable to open a short-term warming center on the peninsula.
In the past, Peninsula Poverty Response in south Pacific County has tried operating such shelters that rotated from church to church. They purchased supplies and had a group of volunteers set up, McDougall said. But that option isn't currently available.
“Unfortunately, their volunteers got pretty beat up trying to make it happen,” McDougall said. “My focus was wanting to have a warming center. So I contacted the Willapa Harbor Ministerial Association, and they were able to gather some volunteers and work with us to put together something quickly.”
McDougall continued, “in the south county, we secured a location with Grays Harbor College. We were going to utilize their facility in Ilwaco, but it became difficult to find qualified staff to make sure the center was adequately and safely staffed. We had a commitment from someone but wanted to make sure we had at least two staffing the center, and it came down to a 'go' or 'no go.'”
McDougall and others were unable to find a second qualified individual to staff the center and were unable to go forward with the plan. There was too much to do in too little time, he said.
“We became aware that the cold weather was approaching, so I started trying to plan this on Thursday, Jan. 9, with the idea of being up and running on Monday, Jan. 13 or Tuesday, Jan. 14,” McDougall said. “We simply couldn’t pull it off logistically. But the idea is something that needs to be done. As the director of PCEMA, I have an obligation to provide emergency services to the residents of Pacific County, no matter who they are or where they are in economic status.”
He continued, “when we put one together in north county and attempted to put one together in the south county, they were reactive measures and showed me we have to be proactive in having these things planned well ahead of time. So when a short-notice event comes up where we need to protect people from the cold, we need to have that [response] in place prior.”
McDougall has been contacted by several people who want to organize a group to provide the services to all of Pacific County. He is scheduling meetings with the group and expects if another event happens this winter, warming centers will be set in place.
Rolling with the punches
Although the recent troubles have been somewhat stressful, McDougall said he is rolling with the punches and is learning from what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“If something doesn’t work, I am going to own up to it,” he said. “I never like to see unhappy people, but the bottom line is, there are going to be people who, no matter what the situation is, are going to be unhappy. Some of the heat I took on social media I try and not react to.”
