RAYMOND — Considering recently enacted regulations as a response to the covid-19 outbreak, the Pacific Council of Governments will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on March 25, at 2 p.m., as a conference call only. Members of the public may attend by calling 712-451-0000 and using the access code 711753. Contact Allie Bair at pcog@pacificedc.org with any questions.

