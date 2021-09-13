RAYMOND — Ronald B. Barton, 55, of Raymond, was arrested over the weekend and faces charges relating to alleged first-degree and second-degree sex crimes involving a 13-year-old.
Court documents allege the teenage victim and Barton engaged in sexual intercourse at least 20 times, some with a condom and some without, and the two also engaged in oral sexual acts.
The incidents came to light after an adult learned that Barton and the teenager allegedly had sex. After discovering a phone that the teenager was using to send and receive nude photographs with Barton, the adult called authorities.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the case on Sept. 11 and came to believe that the victim and Barton would engage in sexual activity in a vehicle and that he had threatened to kill himself if anyone found out.
The crimes, according to court documents, began in early July and continued through at least August.
Investigators, according to the same court documents, were able to secure text messages between Barton and the victim, including sexually explicit messages and photographs.
Barton was arrested and, according to probable cause documents, attempted to fake a heart attack while being placed into a patrol vehicle. He allegedly dropped the act and was taken to the Pacific County Jail, where he was booked at 5:31 p.m. on Sept. 11 and where he remains in lieu of $200,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.