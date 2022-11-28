ILWACO — Hilltop Middle School students got a taste of the fast life last week, thanks to a robotics competition that mashed up two cultural classics: Lego and NASCAR.
On Nov. 22, with the whole school cheering them on, eight teams of students at Hilltop participated in the Lego NASCAR Championship to determine which team had the fastest and best performing robot of them all.
The students built and refined their racing robots in Donald Anderson’s robotics class in the lead-up to last Tuesday’s competition. The initial engineering component of the robots took not even 30 minutes, Anderson said, but students were constantly making tweaks and changes to improve their racing times. On the day of the championship, one team even kept a second set of wheels on hand to swap them out between races if the first set of wheels got dirty.
“Several students connected this part of our learning to the ‘pit crew’ that work on vehicles during races,” Anderson said.
In all, about 60 students across several classrooms engineered and programmed their robots for the competition, with the best teams from each class facing off against each other in last week’s championship in front of the whole school.
The most challenging part throughout the competition and in the lead-up to it was getting the robots to consistently perform, Anderson said. That was evident last Tuesday, as multiple cars hit the inside wall — made up of textbooks — or sputtered to a halt during the races, ending their team’s hope for gold and glory.
“Watching students improve their programming and engineering to complete the task in a fraction of their original times was very rewarding for me as their teacher,” Anderson said, adding that the project “connects perfectly” to the engineering component of the Next Generation Science Standards for middle schools that are used at the state and national level.
Anderson said the inspiration for this competition came via NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, who used a “wall ride” maneuver that he credited learning from a childhood video game to slingshot his way from 10th to fifth place on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 last month. Essentially, as the field of cars approached a corner and slowed down, Chastain instead deliberately rode his car up into the wall, using it to brake and corner his car while slinging around drivers who had been ahead of him.
“I have heard and seen in professional racing and video games that wall proximity can really optimize performance and racing strategies,” Anderson said. “This competition required independent programming with no remote controls where the robot sensed its surroundings to accomplish the task. Robots were programmed to use the distance sensor to follow the walls around the track as fast as possible.”
Community supportLike the World Cup robotics competition that was put on at Hilltop at the end of last school year, the Lego NASCAR Championship had support from members of the community. Nansen and Brett Malin made a $240 scholarship donation to the winning team, Fishaholics, to be split between the team’s six members.
Nansen, who serves on the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors, told the students that their oldest son does robotics for a living, and that their other son has one of the largest Lego collections in the world.
Anderson said the support from the Malins and others “means so much to the students because they feel the work they are doing has value,” and that it makes his job as their teacher much easier.
“Having support like we do in our school, the community, and now from sponsors motivates our students to not only do their best, but persevere when the learning gets tough,” Anderson added. “For students coming out of COVID and the stresses of these past few years, having something like robotics and the support and hype that goes with it gives meaning and encourages participation better than almost anything else I do in the classroom.”
Students, staff and professionals from the community are also working together to continue expanding the school’s robotics program. Thanks to a donation from the Ocean Beach Education Foundation, competitions involving the new SPIKE Prime robots from Lego Education, which were used in last week’s contest, are also in the works featuring BattleBots, drag racing, sumo wrestling and Maze Runner. Competitions using the older EV3 Mindstorm robots, which were used in the World Cup contest, include capture the flag and Mario Kart.
Anderson previously taught in Tokyo for the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, which operates more than 150 schools for more than 70,000 pre-K through 12th grade students of military and department families across the world.
While teaching there, he worked with other educators and professionals to create regional “Lego League” competitions and scholarship opportunities for more than 35 teams from seven different schools. His wife, Mandy Mae, the librarian at Long Beach Elementary, recently suggested that they should look at making that same kind of league a reality here with other nearby middle schools.
Those who know of a school that may be interested in joining a Lego League can contact Anderson at donald.anderson@oceanbeachschools.org. Anyone interested in sponsoring a future competition can contact Malin at nansenmalin@gmail.com or 360-244-3294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.