SOUTH BEND — Tsunami and earthquake experts will be in Pacific County June 19 for presentations and discussions with the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency regarding newly drafted tsunami evacuation walk maps.
This will be an initial opportunity for community stakeholders and government leaders to see the preliminary drafts of these products for the Ilwaco/Cape Disappointment area, as well as for the Seaview/Long Beach area. Leaders will also be given the opportunity to discuss routing, assembly areas, wave arrival times, and other points of interest.
Officials from the Washington Emergency Management Division will be joined by the Washington Geological Survey. There will also be a brief opportunity for public comment.
A nearshore Cascadia subduction zone earthquake of the kind likely to generate a series of tsunamis is likely to make coastal streets and highway impassible to motor vehicles. Knowledge of how to reach safe ground on foot will be a key to survival.
The meeting will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room in the Pacific County Annex 1216 Robert Bush Drive W in South Bend. For More information, contact Scott McDougall at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us or at 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338.
