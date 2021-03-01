LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Peninsula made the top-10 list in a ranking of the “50 Best Coastal Towns in the US” compiled by the website bigseventravel.com.
“Complete with 28 miles of sweeping shoreline loaded with sand dunes, sky-high cliffs and wispy waves, this Pacific paradise is simply breathtaking,” states an online feature (bigseventravel.com/best-coastal-towns-united-states). “If that weren’t enough, there’s also unspoilt woods and countless hiking trails just dying to be explored. Plus some of the best and freshest seafood money can buy. Kiting is also the main hobby of choice with Long Beach being home to the funky and fun International Kite Festival.”
Although regrettably illustrated with a photo from the Olympia Peninsula, the website rates the Long Beach Peninsula number 10 in the nation. Nearby Cannon Beach is rated number eight. Other West Coast beaches making the top 10 were number five Santa Barbara and number one Carmel-by-the-Sea. Long Beach came in ahead of the San Juan Islands, which were ranked number 12.
