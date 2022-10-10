Jodi Ruggenberg, of Whidbey Island, lifts a squirting razor clam from the sand on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Seaview. Jodi was among roughly 9,000 clammers that came to the Long Beach Peninsula over the weekend to participate in the second series of the 2022-2023 recreational clam digs.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A man stomps the sand to coax a clam to ‘show’ on Saturday, Oct. 8. in Seaview.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Recreational clam diggers disperse along a foggy surf Oct. 8 in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The heavy fog hindered clamming and visibility for drivers, including one biker near Seaview on Saturday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A group of clammers share a laugh as they collect a clam that was nearly lost in the surf Oct. 8 in Seaview.
Heavy fog greeted clammers during p.m. digs over the weekend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A man lifts a couple hefty clams from a hole during a successful evening dig on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Seaview.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A man searches for signs of razor clams while walking the surf Saturday, Oct. 8 near Seaview.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Cars line the Seaview beach approach during the second fall clam dig of the season over the weekend.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The second series of 2022-23 recreational razor clamming commenced over the weekend, with thousands of diggers finding limits — or near limits — despite thick fog that sometimes blanketed much of the coast.
“We had a nice start to October razor clamming with just shy of 9,000 diggers out (along the Long Beach Peninsula),” said WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres. “While the thick fog and soft beach conditions made driving a bit of a challenge, digging was very successful for most everyone with an average of 14.5 clams per digger.” Ayres added that approximately 21,000 participated in the digs coast wide overall.
The current series of p.m. clams digs, which began Saturday, Oct. 8, will continue through Friday, Oct. 14. The dig was approved after Oct. 4 samples showed local clams are safe to eat, with levels of 6, 5 and 5 parts per million on the south, middle and north peninsula beaches. Clams are considered safe at levels below 20 ppm. Updated test results are available at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/domoic-acid/levels.
The third set of digs is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 24-30, but will be dependent upon acceptable marine toxin test results.
The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses may be purchased on WDFW’s licensing website, as well as from hundreds of license vendors around the state. Options range from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.
