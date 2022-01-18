LONG BEACH — Ryan Ulbricht, 25, died early Tuesday morning as a result of a one-vehicle accident on Sandridge Road.

Ulbricht was traveling southbound, went into a corner and hit the guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and landed in water. Ulbricht was deceased at the scene.

He was a 2015 Ilwaco High School graduate.

