ILWACO — Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics (OBHMC) announced June 2 the resumption of 80% of regular healthcare services at Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics. The announcement was made by Larry Cohen, Chief Executive Officer.
“To meet the needs of our valued patients and community during the covid-19 pandemic, OBHMC is opening to provide the many quality services our community has come to expect from us,” said Cohen. “We are well equipped and trained to safely resume near normal operations. At the same time, we remain ready to address a rise in covid-19 cases within our community, should the need arise.”
General surgeries and elective procedures have commenced on a case-by-case basis. Dr. Gerald Weaver and his staff can be reached at 360-642-3747 to discuss options.
The Ilwaco and Ocean Park clinics are ramping up to see more, in-office patients. The tele-video visits many have relied on over the past two months will continue to be available.
“We have to be able to continue tele-video visits in the future, but this is highly dependent on what Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers will allow,” Cohen said.
In-office visits with a provider will look different as a system has been put in place to optimize patient safety. Expect social distance practices in the lobby and a list of instructions to follow for the safety of all. Unless the patient is a minor or needs assistance, the clinics request the patient arrive alone. Call 360-642-3747 for details and to make an appointment.
All other departments and service lines are operational. This includes provider-referred diagnostic imaging tests — CT, MRI, X-ray, Nuclear Medicine or Ultrasound — as well as routine laboratory tests.
OBHMC has resumed scheduling mammogram screenings on the new Hologic 3D machine as well as DEXA bone density screenings. To schedule, Call 360-642-6325. Providers have details on other infusion services.
OBHMC’s Physical Therapy department and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation services are also open. Both have designed systems to provide hands-on care that is safe for patients and staff.
Pulmonary function testing and cardiac ultrasound services are closed until further notice. Orthopedic surgeries have been canceled indefinitely. The Naselle Clinic also remains closed. Patients requiring medication refills or who need to speak with a provider can call 360-642-6457 for assistance.
“Your health and safety are our priority,” said Cohen. “We appreciate your cooperation during this time of transition back to a more normal operation.”
OBHMC still advises residents to stay home when possible, practice vigorous hand hygiene, limit general public exposure and, when venturing out, wear a mask, an effective way to limit the spread of the covid-19 and other viruses, too.
Hospital executives will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as conditions indicate.
