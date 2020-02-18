Voters on the Long Beach Peninsula easily approved a bundle of levies during the Feb. 11 special election.
The Ocean Beach School District replacement levy for educational programs and operations, which amounts to $1.37 per $1,000 in assessed valuation in the four fiscal years of the proposal, was passing with 62.5% of the vote as of Feb. 14.
The second Ocean Beach levy approved by voters was for technological capital improvements and upgrades, which starts at $0.29 per $1,000 in 2020 and is bumped to $0.30 for the remaining three years. The levy was approved with 61.7% of the vote.
Voters also easily approved the Pacific County Fire District No. 1 emergency medical services property tax levy, which amounts to $0.50 per $1,000. The levy passed with 78.5% of the vote.
All these levies only require simple 50% plus one majorities to pass.
Voter turnout currently sits at 45.3% in Pacific County, ninth-best in the state among 39 counties. Statewide voter turnout is currently at 31%. There were 16 school levies that appeared to have failed across the state, including the Willapa Valley School District replacement levy in northern Pacific County. Other county levies were approved.
