LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Local voters overwhelmingly rejected a $96.2 million bond proposed by the Ocean Beach School District on Tuesday.
With 3,911 ballots counted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office as of April 26, support for the bond currently sits at just 21.6%, with 78.4% in opposition. At least 510 ballots remain to be tallied, the auditor’s office estimated. Support from a supermajority of voters, 60%, is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state.
The bond, if passed, would have funded a number of construction projects at OBSD, headlined by the construction of a new, tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that would also lead to the closure of Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary as schools. In effect, the addition of the elementary school in Ilwaco next to Hilltop Middle School and Ilwaco High School would have created a unified K-12 campus for the district.
Other notable projects that would have been funded include seismic retrofitting and significant operational upgrades at Ilwaco High School, the replacing of the deteriorating and earthquake-vulnerable stadium as well as making other outdoor athletic improvements, and replacing and relocating the district’s makeshift bus garage that would have also housed the maintenance and technology departments.
The Observer will have more coverage on the election and the district’s next steps in the May 4 print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.