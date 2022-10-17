VANCOUVER — The two first-time candidates jostling to succeed a longtime incumbent in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in next month’s election squared off at one of their final debates last weekend, making the case as to why voters should send them to the other Washington over their opponent.
The Oct. 15 debate between Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Stevenson, and Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, at the Vancouver Community Library took place less than a week before ballots are due to be mailed out ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The event was hosted by the Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat-Skamania and Lewis counties chapters of the League of Women Voters, while the Observer, The Columbian in Vancouver, The Chronicle in Centralia, the Daily News in Longview and the Skamania County Pioneer in Stevenson co-sponsored the debate.
Perez and Kent were the two candidates left standing after a crowded August primary election that saw incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, finish in third place and fail to advance to the general election — ensuring southwest Washington will have a new representative in Congress for the first time in a dozen years.
The candidates were asked questions on a wide range of topics, including inflation and the health of the economy, abortion rights and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the polarization of politics and the state of our democracy, climate change and protecting our area’s vast natural resources, in addition to questions on healthcare, immigration, Social Security, and why they’re a better candidate than their opponent.
A video and audio recording of the entire debate can be found at tinyurl.com/4a4jbyhm.
Perez, co-owner of an auto repair shop, said she was running to be an independent voice in Congress and isn’t running “to be a cheerleader for any political party.” She cited her opponent’s positions on advocating for a national abortion ban, wanting to defund the FBI, and supporting those who have been charged or convicted in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Kent, a U.S. Army veteran, said he will be a check on one-party rule in Washington, D.C. He said the economy is being decimated, crime is running rampant, child-killers are running free, and students are being sexualized in schools.
Perez’s endorsements include U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, three other Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, former Rep. Brian Baird, former state Sen. Dean Takko, Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli, former Clark County Republicans Vice Chair Kathy McDonald, the Washington State Labor Council, several unions, Planned Parenthood and the League of Conservation Voters, among others.
Kent’s endorsements include former President Donald Trump, 2020 Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Troy Nehls (R-TX) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, former Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, talk radio host Lars Larson, and Turning Point Action PAC, among others.
InflationPerez and Kent were asked about what Congress can do to help residents in the 3rd Congressional District weather the impacts of inflation in both the long and short term.
Perez said supply chain issues and the “insane” labor shortage is one reason for high inflation levels, and although having low unemployment rates help provide higher wages and make employers compete and provide better conditions for their workers, it’s important to understand why the workforce is as tight as it is. As a small business owner and mother, she cited a “red flag” statistic that one out of ten childcare facilities have permanently shut down since 2019.
“Childcare costs are like $15,000 a year per kid. A lot of people are staying home from the workforce because they can’t afford to work,” Perez said. She said one way to increase access to childcare is by providing public debt forgiveness to people who are teaching pre-kindergarten children the same way that there are forgiveness programs for public educators.
She also spoke out against Kent’s proposal to ban all legal immigration for 20 years, calling it “economic sabotage.” She said those in the agricultural industry are supporting her because they know his plan would lead to “through the roof” grocery prices.
Kent said current inflation levels are akin to one month of a worker’s yearly wages being stolen from them, and blamed the Biden Administration for high gas prices. He said the trillions of dollars spent on “reckless spending” bills like the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act have caused this cycle of inflation and are driving high costs.
Threatening to withhold passage of the federal budget is one way Republicans can force the administration to change course, Kent said, which “will give the American people some instant relief” and is “fiscally responsible.”
In regards to immigration, Kent said he wants to ban “economic immigration.”
“If a visa takes the job away from an American citizen, we must prioritize Americans,” Kent said. “My opponent will say that I’m racist for saying so, but I want to put American workers first because it’s our obligation to provide good-paying jobs for our people.”
HealthcareThe candidates were asked if they supported national healthcare programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and how those programs could be improved or replaced to ensure Americans have access to affordable healthcare.
Kent said that the federal government has too much control over healthcare, but that he supported programs for seniors and those with disabilities. He spoke out against the ACA and said more competition was needed in the private market in order to drive down costs, as well as the ability to purchase pharmaceutical drugs from places like Canada and Europe.
Perez said all Americans deserve access to quality, affordable healthcare and that more needs to be done to control healthcare costs. She mentioned giving Medicare the authority to negotiate all drug costs — the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law this summer gives the program the ability to negotiate some drug costs — and removing regulations that prevent nurse practitioners and others from more easily providing care to patients in rural communities.
Protecting natural resourcesCandidates were asked what they would do to protect natural resources in a congressional district that borders the Pacific Ocean, includes at least six rivers, a national forest and two national wildlife refuges.
Perez said she comes from “a proud line of loggers” that runs five generations deep in Washington, and lamented skyrocketing timber and lumber prices in the U.S. She said wildfire seasons have not been proactively managed, and that cleaning up forestlands is an asset to both the environment and the logging industry. She said that more should be done to support timber in the cardboard and renewable paper industries over the likes of plastic packaging, and that the long-term value of the assets must be prioritized over short-term profit sharing.
Kent said his father was a forest ranger and that he was an Eagle Scout, and that it’s an “absolute tragedy” what has taken place in local forests “at the altar of environmentalism.” He said “green” policies enacted by Democrats have killed off the timber industry, and that declining timber harvests due to wildfires are not providing for communities as they had for previous generations. He added that the resources need to be managed at the lowest possible level, and trusts people who have earned a living in the forests and rivers to manage those resources more than government employees.
Columbia RiverThe candidates were asked how they would work to ensure funding and maintenance for the Columbia River if elected to Congress, due to its critical role in the 3rd Congressional District’s economy.
Kent said it was important to take care of the area’s fishing industry, and spoke out against government officials having the ability to shut down a fishing season. He said the ports are the region’s strength, and that keeping them up and running is “absolutely essential” and he hopes to have bipartisan cooperation on both sides of the river. He also said it would be “absolute insanity” to breach the Columbia River dams “at the altar of environmentalism.”
Perez referenced a comment Kent made at a previous debate, where he said he wouldn’t vote for omnibus funding bills in Congress because they take too long to read.
“That’s how you get funding for these projects that our ports depend on,” Perez said. “You need a bipartisan coalition, and frankly it’s the primary job of our federal electeds to ensure that our tax dollars come home and support the vital industry that drives our small businesses, our economies, our fisheries. And my opponent has pledged he won’t be doing that.”
Perez also doubted that Kent would be able to build any such coalition, noting he hasn’t been endorsed by Herrera Beutler or the other two Republicans in the state’s federal delegation, Cathay McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, and that he won’t suddenly find a coalition of Oregon Democrats “excited and ready to work with him.”
Kent said the spending bills and “massive” federal spending is what has led to current inflation levels, and that he won’t sign off on bills that no one’s read. “I want standalone bills that are transparent to all of us that say how much these things are going to cost.”
MarijuanaThe candidates were asked about President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month that he was pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, and asking all governors to follow suit.
Both candidates said they supported the move, with Kent saying it’s an issue that should be decided at the state level and Perez saying it’s been a huge waste of money and resources to keep those people in prison that are not violent offenders. Perez added that it’s important to follow the science on this issue and “have a middle of the road,” saying current THC levels have gone through the roof compared to when her parents were young.
Rapid-fireToward the end of the debate, both candidates were asked a series of rapid-fire, yes-or-no questions.
Both said they will accept the certified election results by the auditors of the counties in the 3rd Congressional District and the Washington Secretary of State. Perez said she accepted President Biden as the lawfully elected President of the United States, while Kent said, “Yeah, he’s there.”
Perez said she “unequivocally” supports a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions with the assistance of her healthcare provider, while Kent called it “a pretty loaded question” and said he was pro-life.
Kent said he supports federal recognition of the Chinook Nation, and Perez said it was a complex issue that she needs to learn more about before taking a stance.
And, in one word, the candidates were asked to characterize the individuals who tried to stop the transfer of power at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and who have, to date, been arrested and convicted. Kent said “felons,” and Perez said “rioters.”
