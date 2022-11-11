Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez waves after attending a meet and greet session on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her lead versus Joe Kent in the Friday evening addition of votes from Clark County, suggesting that she has a growing chance of winning the race for U.S. representative from Washington’s Third Congressional District.

These latest votes from the district’s most populous county added about 24,500 to the total, representing a significant share of Vancouver-area ballots placed in the mail on election day. Perez, the Democrat, added 12,158 to her total, and Kent, the Republican, added 12,316 — for a net addition to the Republican’s total of 158. This nearly even split between the candidates in late-arriving ballots doesn’t bode well for Kent, who has been counting on a surge of support from those who waited to vote on Nov. 8.

