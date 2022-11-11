Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her lead versus Joe Kent in the Friday evening addition of votes from Clark County, suggesting that she has a growing chance of winning the race for U.S. representative from Washington’s Third Congressional District.
These latest votes from the district’s most populous county added about 24,500 to the total, representing a significant share of Vancouver-area ballots placed in the mail on election day. Perez, the Democrat, added 12,158 to her total, and Kent, the Republican, added 12,316 — for a net addition to the Republican’s total of 158. This nearly even split between the candidates in late-arriving ballots doesn’t bode well for Kent, who has been counting on a surge of support from those who waited to vote on Nov. 8.
District-wide, Perez currently leads 50.57% to 48.86%, or by a total of 4,959 votes out of more than 289,000 cast.
Pacific County has not added any to the total since election night. Election officials estimate they will add around 2,400 more around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Pacific and Clark are the two counties in the district where Gluesenkamp Perez led in the initial vote tally.
Additional votes will also be coming from Clark and Cowlitz counties. Most other counties in the district have essentially wrapped up counting.
In fundraising appeals sent after election day, Kent has encouraged his supporters to “cure” any ballots that might not have been included in totals due to technical issues. These might for example include questions about whether the signature on the outside of the ballot envelope matched the one in county records.
