The race for Congress is still more than 18 months out, but the money has already started to pour in for what again is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the country.
This past weekend was the quarterly fundraising deadline from the Federal Election Commission, and new filings showed that incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez holds an early advantage over her 2022 opponent and expected 2024 challenger Joe Kent.
Perez, a Democrat from Skamania County, reported raising nearly $824,000 from Jan. 1 through March 31. Kent, the Yacolt Republican, reported bringing in just over $248,000 over that same period.
As it stands, Perez’s campaign has about $661,000 cash on hand, while Kent has some $208,000 in his campaign’s coffers — a greater than three-to-one advantage in favor of the incumbent. The two are the only notable candidates who have filed to run for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District seat, which prior to 2023 had been represented by Jaime Herrera Beutler for a dozen years.
Herrera Beutler, a Republican, finished third in last summer’s top-two primary election after seeing her support from conservative voters in the district erode after voting to impeach Donald Trump in 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In the November general election, Perez edged out Kent by less than a percentage point.
Herrera Beutler has not announced if she intends to try and win back her old seat. In a filing, her campaign did not report bringing in any funds during the first quarter of the year and had about $12,000 cash on hand.
Perez’s campaign brought in about $705,000 from individual donors, as well as nearly $119,000 from political action committees (PACs). Along with donations from PACs associated with fellow House Democrats, the campaign also received contributions from: Auto Care Association, Emily’s List, End Citizens United, League of Conservation Voters, Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association, and the National Educators Association.
Perez, serving on the House Agriculture Committee during a farm bill year, has also received donations from companies or groups like Amalgamated Sugar Co., American Beverage Association, American Crystal Sugar Co., American Sugarbeet Growers, CHS Inc., Florida Sugar Cane League, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, and Western Sugar Cooperative. Perez has held public farm bill listening sessions in the district in recent weeks.
After receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from PACs during the 2022 campaign, Kent reported receiving just $1,000 in PAC money during the first quarter, with the rest coming from individual donors. The lone PAC contributor to his campaign was courtesy of Honor Courage Commitment PAC, which is associated with Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales.
However, through his joint fundraising committee, Joe Kent Victory Fund, Kent received just over $51,000 from PACs and large individual donors. That committee received donations from PACs associated with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, ex-Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor, the pro-Israel U.S.-Israel PAC, and socially conservative think tank American Principles Project.
