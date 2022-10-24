With Election Day less than two weeks away, recent quarterly fundraising filings in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show one candidate sharply out-raising the other following the August primary.

In a filing earlier this month with the Federal Election Commission, Republican candidate Joe Kent, of Yacolt, reported that his campaign raised about $650,000 from July 1 through Sept. 30. Meanwhile, the filing from Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, of Stevenson, showed her campaign raised about $2.09 million over that same period — roughly three times more than what Kent reported.

