With Election Day less than two weeks away, recent quarterly fundraising filings in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District show one candidate sharply out-raising the other following the August primary.
In a filing earlier this month with the Federal Election Commission, Republican candidate Joe Kent, of Yacolt, reported that his campaign raised about $650,000 from July 1 through Sept. 30. Meanwhile, the filing from Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, of Stevenson, showed her campaign raised about $2.09 million over that same period — roughly three times more than what Kent reported.
The filings show a reversal in financial fortunes for the respective campaigns. Kent, who launched his campaign for Congress in 2020, had brought in just shy of $2 million prior to this summer, while Perez, who announced her campaign in May, had raised less than $250,000.
Heading into the third quarter, Kent’s campaign had about $350,000 on hand, while Perez’s had just $82,000. But fast-forward three months later, and it’s Perez whose campaign has a decisive cash advantage; nearly $780,000, to Kent’s almost $330,000.
The candidates will now look to utilize the resources they have on advertising and outreach before Election Day on Nov. 8. Ballots were mailed out to voters late last week, and completed ballots can be returned to official drop box locations throughout the county anytime until 8 p.m. on Election Day. With prepaid postage being provided, the ballots can also be returned via mail as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8.
PAC dollars
The bulk of both campaign’s fundraising hauls have been from individual donors, rather than party or political action committees (PACs). About 93% of the funds brought in by Kent’s campaign in the third quarter were from individuals, compared to nearly 97% for the Perez campaign.
Of the contributions the campaigns did receive from PACs — $44,700 for Kent’s campaign, and $71,475 for Perez’s — the sources of those funds varied greatly. Both Kent and Perez received donations from PACs that are aligned with current and former members or candidates for Congress.
Perez received donations from every campaign or PAC associated with most of the Democratic House members of Washington’s Congressional delegation, including Reps. Derek Kilmer and Suzan DelBene, as well as from Oregon Democrats Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer. And while national Democratic committees have not spent on Perez’s behalf in the race — like they did for Carolyn Long in 2018 — some prominent House Democrats have donated to her campaign, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the fifth-ranking member of the Democratic leadership.
While Kent’s campaign hasn’t received donations from any of three Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation — Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers — he has received donations from campaigns or PACs associated with several out-of-state House Republicans. That includes the second- and third-ranking members of the Republican leadership, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, as well as donations from Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland and former Rep. Allen West of Florida.
Other donors to Perez’s campaign include several unions, such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Service Employees International Union, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Sailors’ Union of the Pacific — a labor union of mariners, fishermen and boatmen working aboard U.S. flag vessels. The BOLD PAC, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, made a contribution to Perez’s campaign, as did the Clark County Democratic Central Committee, the Cowlitz County Democratic Women, and a PAC affiliated with the pro-environment League of Conservation Voters.
Several campaigns or PACs affiliated with officials in the Trump Administration have made contributions to Kent’s campaign, including: Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff from 2020-21; Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State from 2018-21; and Ryan Zinke, who served as Secretary of the Interior from 2017-19. Several gun rights or gun trade industry groups have donated to Kent’s campaign, including the National Rifle Association and the League For Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense. The House Freedom Fund, the fundraising arm of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, also donated to the campaign.
Outside spending
After hundreds of thousands of dollars were injected into the race this summer by outside groups jockeying to see their preferred candidate make it past the top-two primary, that practice has continued during the general election campaign.
Together For Progress, a Washington-based Super PAC supporting the Democratic candidates — and opposing their Republican rivals — in the state’s 3rd and 8th congressional races, has been the biggest spender in the race outside of the candidates themselves. Over the past two months, the group has spent about $570,000 opposing Kent and $28,000 supporting Perez on cable, radio and digital advertising.
Protect Freedom PAC, a Super PAC affiliated with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), made a $40,000 expenditure in support of Kent earlier this month. Stand For Freedom PAC, a new Super PAC supporting conservative candidates across the country, made a $2,500 contribution in support of Kent last week.
SEAL PAC, the Zinke-affiliated PAC that backs conservative veterans, spent $10,000 on text message marketing in support of Kent in early October. Gun Owners of America, a gun rights lobbying group, spent $21,000 on digital advertising on behalf of Kent in September.
