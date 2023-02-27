LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Streamlining housing construction. Better funding for career and technical education programs. Simplifying small business loans. Expanding Pell Grant eligibility to support apprenticeships in the trades. Combating the oft-burdensome process for rural communities trying to access federal funding.
Those are the issues that featured prominently at local events held by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez last week in her inaugural visit to Pacific County since beginning her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives in January.
Last Wednesday night, the freshman Democrat fielded questions from a crowd of about 50 attendees at North Jetty Brewing in Seaview. She held a roundtable discussion with community and business leaders the next morning at Pickled Fish. She next met with Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips and other top city officials to tour the city workshop and a recently upgraded lift station in rare below-freezing conditions. She also met with port, hospital and housing authority officials, among others, during her two days in the county.
Throughout the two days, the congresswoman honed in on economic issues — and potential solutions — facing rural communities on the peninsula and throughout Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Perez, who lives in unincorporated Skamania County and co-owns an auto repair shop near Portland, said she’s one of the few members in the House who represents a rural district but actually lives in a rural community within that district.
“I get my water from a well and my internet from a radio tower,” she said at her “Pints with Perez” town hall-style event Wednesday night, adding she’s the only member of Congress who doesn’t have broadband internet access at their home. "I dug myself out of a ditch today — we had about a foot of snow come down — because there's no one around, you know. You've just got to figure it out."
Accessing federal dollars
Perez said she can relate to the issues facing the area’s local businesses and communities when it comes to seeking out federal dollars, citing her experience as a small business owner.
When successfully applying for a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration to purchase her auto shop, Perez said it took her a year to fill out the necessary paperwork — and that was for someone who graduated from college with a degree in economics. That experience, she added, was one of the reasons why she decided to run for Congress.
Speeding up and simplifying the process for small businesses and rural communities to apply for and receive federal funding is an issue that Perez hammered on during her visit, decrying the “consultant-industrial complex” that she said gives larger, better-funded communities a leg up over smaller cities and towns by contracting with seasoned, for-hire consultants to make their pitches for them.
She said she witnessed that first-hand in her role as the part-time executive director of the Stevenson Downtown Association.
“I’d go in for grants, and cities that can hire consultants show up to these grant hearings with beautiful graphics and very smooth marketing,” the congresswoman said. “And these [board members] are human, they’re just susceptible to that … It’s the dollars not going to their highest or best use, but to the folks that can make the most effective marketing pitch.”
Perez specifically mentioned wanting to quicken and smoothen out the SBA 504 loan application process, which provides long-term financing for major business purchases like real estate or machinery.
“I want small businesses owning their buildings,” she said, singling out businesses in the trades. “That is how we preserve our culture, it’s how we have a broad economy.”
Supporting the trades
Peninsula business owners and community leaders told Perez during Thursday morning’s roundtable discussion about the roadblocks and challenges they’ve encountered when trying to bring on and retain younger workers in important local industries where the workforce has been aging out.
One proposal Perez mentioned, informed by her own experience when trying to bring on a 16-year-old to work at her auto shop, was to expand federal Pell Grant eligibility — beyond just financial aid for low-income college students — to apprenticeship programs to cover a business’s markedly higher liability insurance costs when employing young workers.
“We are really robbing those kids from building the skills in their interest area,” the congresswoman said.
Perez’s biggest policy focus has been on right-to-repair legislation. She is one of three initial co-sponsor of the REPAIR Act, introduced by Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., which would ensure motor vehicle owners — and their repairers — have access to necessary tools and information for the maintenance, service and repair of the vehicles. But she said Wednesday night that the bill would also extend to the likes of smartphones and home medical equipment.
“It’s terrible for the middle-class, and it’s terrible for the environment because we’re throwing all this stuff away that could be repaired,” Perez said. “I also think it’s terrible for our character, because I think in America we really believe in having a relationship of stewardship to our belongings. Not just being a consumer, but being someone that knows how things work and taking care of the things we have.”
She tied that legislation back to her support for the trade industry, saying the trades are predicated on having things to fix. Along with right-to-repair, she also mentioned the need to better fund STEM and career technical education programs in schools, and to assist school districts in helping retain STEM and CTE teachers who are being wooed away by offers of higher wages in the private sector.
Housing
The housing shortage is a nationwide issue that has been felt on the peninsula in recent years, and Perez was told by some local business leaders that investing in and securing housing for their workers has been a key focal point lately.
Perez acknowledged that meaningful congressional legislation to accelerate housing construction could take years to come to fruition, but said the business community — and its abundance of lobbyists in Washington D.C. — could create bipartisan pressure to support housing reform.
“Housing is a huge issue, and it’s how we pass wealth down through generations and it’s what you borrow against when you want to start a business, or go to school, or retire,” Perez said. “Housing is critical not just from a practical standpoint, but it is really one of the critical things of how our economy works.”
Fielding a question Wednesday night about the issues facing the peninsula’s considerable senior population, Perez cited housing as an issue that had come up in all of her meetings in Pacific County to that point. Ensuring that the middle class are able to own their homes, and that people are able to have a dignified retirement, is “part of the American ethos.”
Responding to a young teacher, who asked what can be done regulations-wise to increase housing construction, Perez said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s housing grant programs “are so out of touch with reality” and that the dollars aren’t going where they need to go, and that zoning and permitting laws have slowed down the permitting and construction process rather than speed it up.
“There are well-intended laws that really jacked up the costs for every part of housing,” Perez said, explaining that she and her husband wired the home that they built for $7,000. “You can’t get the permit to wire the house for $7,000 anymore.”
Committees, Speaker's vote
Perez highlighted her appointment to the House Agriculture Committee, noting 2023 is a farm bill year. The farm bill, last approved in 2018, governs a wide array of agricultural and food programs and needs to be reauthorized by Congress every five years. The bill originates from the House Agriculture Committee.
The congresswoman was also named to the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry, as well as the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development.
Additionally, Perez was appointed to the House Small Business Committee, and is the top-ranking Democrat on the House Small Business Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy and Supply Chains, which earned a round of applause at Wednesday night’s town hall.
“I could not have asked for a better fit,” she said, and added that her post will give local businesses and organizations the opportunity to testify to the relevant committees on those issues and potential legislation.
Noting how arduous the process can be to pass legislation, the congresswoman said her office would be putting a heavy emphasis on casework, such as helping veterans access their benefits, helping residents and businesses with their tax returns, and filing consumer complaints against corporations with the relevant federal agencies.
Perez’s tenure in Congress got off to a slow start. Her term began Jan. 3, but she wasn’t sworn in until Jan. 7 after it took now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy 15 ballots and significant concessions to far-right members of the Republican conference to lock up the votes needed for the post.
Speaking at Wednesday night’s event, Perez said she was part of a bipartisan coalition that was “very, very close” to nominating a member that could attract cross-aisle support as a “unity candidate.” “I would have voted for a Republican. The partisanship is not what mattered. What mattered is who’s going to be a leader and who’s going to try and unify Congress and actually deliver bills that matter to people.”
“I am not here to be a partisan shill,” she said Thursday morning. “I built a staff that’s bipartisan. I think that’s just how you get a body that is more reflective of values when you have competing ideas.”
