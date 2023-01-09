WASHINGTON, D.C. — Southwest Washington’s newest representative in Congress was finally sworn in late last week, following a chaotic four days of Republican infighting that quite nearly came to blows.
While Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s term began on Jan. 3, she spent much of her first week still as a member-elect — the result of the House of Representatives failing to elect a speaker until the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7.
The 15 ballots that were required for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to finally win the chamber’s top post came after he made significant concessions to about 20 far-right members of his party who were denying him the gavel. It was the most prolonged election for House speaker since the 1850s, and ground the legislative body to a halt for the first week of the 118th Congress.
Perez, along with the 433 other members-to-be, was duly sworn in just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 7.
“I’m deeply honored to serve as Southwest Washington’s independent voice in Congress and excited to finally get to work after days of delay,” Perez, a Democrat, said in a statement on Saturday morning. “I promised that I would put country over party and people over politics to get the job done for our community, and that’s exactly what I’ll do.”
Perez, an auto repair shop owner from Skamania County, said “right-to-repair” legislation will be a key focus of hers during her term, which would seek to stymie actions from corporations that discourage customers from maintaining products they have bought and instead buy new.
The congresswoman also cited investing in career and technical education, reducing regulations for small businesses and rebuilding natural resource jobs as priorities.
“My bipartisan team and I will also deliver top-notch constituent services to make sure every Southwest Washingtonian can thrive,” she said. Two members of Perez’s district office, located in Vancouver, previously served in the office of former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The office’s director is Sarah Kohout, who most recently served as Sen. Maria Cantwell’s outreach director for Southwest Washington.
“I want to thank the people of the Third District for entrusting me with this great responsibility,” Perez said. “Let’s get to work.”
The Observer expects to have additional locally oriented coverage about Perez and her expectations and priorities in Congress in a future issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.