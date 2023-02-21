LONG BEACH — Southwest Washington’s newest representative in Congress is making her first visit to the peninsula since taking office, with a trio of events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will hold “Pints with Perez,” described as a mini town hall, at North Jetty Brewing in Seaview from 6-7:30 p.m. The brewery is located at 4200 Pacific Way.
Perez will then attend an economic development and small business support meeting Thursday morning at Pickled Fish. The congresswoman will meet with local businesses, the Pacific County Economic Development Council and other community leaders to discuss issues facing small businesses and local economic development.
Later that afternoon, Perez will take a tour of Long Beach with Mayor Jerry Phillips.
With the U.S. House of Representatives in recess, Perez, a Skamania County Democrat, has been making the rounds in the 3rd Congressional District in recent weeks. Last week, she held the grand opening of her district office in Vancouver, hosted a town hall at Clark College, toured small businesses in Vancouver, and visited Wahkiakum High School to learn about its technical education program.
The Observer will have coverage of Perez’s visit to the peninsula in next week’s issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.