Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is visiting Pacific County this week.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH — Southwest Washington’s newest representative in Congress is making her first visit to the peninsula since taking office, with a trio of events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will hold “Pints with Perez,” described as a mini town hall, at North Jetty Brewing in Seaview from 6-7:30 p.m. The brewery is located at 4200 Pacific Way.

