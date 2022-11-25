  • LUKE WHITTAKER/Chinook Observer

In a horrible holiday weekend tragedy, one person has died and there are multiple smoke-inhalation injuries resulting from a house fire on Joy Lane near Nahcotta.

NAHCOTTA — An early morning Friday house fire has resulted in a death and multiple injuries.

The fire, on Joy Lane on the bayside just north of the Sandridge-Joe Johns Road intersection, was called in at about 9 a.m.

