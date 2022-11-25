NAHCOTTA — An early morning Friday house fire has resulted in a death and multiple injuries.
The fire, on Joy Lane on the bayside just north of the Sandridge-Joe Johns Road intersection, was called in at about 9 a.m.
One person received CPR and was said to be non-responsive just before 10 a.m. At about 10:15 a.m., Life Flight was told to stand down. Our reporter at the scene confirmed there is one fatality. The family pets perished as well.
Five people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 is the main responder. Five engines are on the scene as of 10:30 a.m., including Ocean Park, Seaview, Ilwaco and Long Beach. Fire crews worked to breach the roof to gain access to the flames in the upper part of the structure.
Red Cross was advised of the fire and asked to render assistance to the survivors, an unknown number of whom were being transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for treatment at around 10:40 a.m.
At around 11 a.m., our reporter said the fire appeared to be pretty well contained, with crews mostly working on the home's west side. There were no remaining visible flames, but still lots of smoke.
This is a breaking story based on preliminary information, subject to change. We will update and refine this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.